Rick and Morty Withdrawal: Dan Harmon DIY Con; Rick's Backstory Recap

So it's been a week since Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty dropped the bomb that was the two-episode, one-hour fifth season finale "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall" and "Rickmurai Jack" (check out our review here). Aside from trying to pick apart Evil Morty's overall plan, the new intel we have on Rick's backstory (more on that in a minute), and some choice clues sprinkled throughout the season-ender, we have to get something off of our chest. It's Sunday and we're going through a wee bit of withdrawal, especially as we push down the dread we're feeling that Season 6 might be another year away. So to help ease ourselves off the Adult Swim series, we have two light-hearted updates to help decompress. First up, Harmon checks in from what can best be described as a "DIY con"- and he might be onto something.

"The pandemic's got me jonesing for that convention high so I will sometimes go to a hardware store and make young people pose for photos with me," Harmon wrote in the caption to his Instagram post from earlier. "Thank you for helping me find these 2 1/2" cable grommets, Bryce, and thank you Bryce's coworker Steve for documenting the event. I am sorry to [DIY Home Center] that I tried to do a panel in the plumbing aisle, won't happen again." Here's a look at the original post that includes a look at Harmon posing with a dedicated fan-slash-hard-working DIY Home Center employee (and yes, he got us the "panel in the plumbing aisle" line. But the big question? Did he autograph any bottles of windshield washer fluid?

And to help piece together your own Charlie Kelly/It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia/"Pepe Silvia" conspiracy board ahead of the sixth season, the fine folks at Adult Swim have released the scene from the finale where Morty learns his grandfather's tragic backstory that led to him crashing into Beth & Jerry's garage and the start of the series:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick's Crybaby Backstory | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZLnHWTfP8I)

To shift things back to a more positive note, here's a look at the live-action Rick and Morty clips that were released heading into the finale, with Christopher Lloyd going full-on Rick like a champ and Jaeden Martell working some serious Morty vibes. And with this being the ending of the series (for now), it's only appropriate that this clip went back to the beginning.

In the most recent clip, we see a recreation of the ending of the series premiere, as Morty lays on the ground writhing from some internal organ issues while Rick promises/threatens Morty that their adventures had only just begun:

This earlier clip finds Morty ready to drop a major lecture on Rick over not learning anything from the last time he turned himself into a pickle. Except Rick didn't throw that switch (this time), and as for him "learning anything" from his least pickled adventure? Well, we'll let Lloyd's Rick answer that one in the clip below:

Here's a look back at the original live-action scene filmed for Adult Swim's 20th anniversary:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick's Crybaby Backstory | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZLnHWTfP8I)

Earlier, Takashi Sano (Tower of God) returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect- and stick around after for a rundown of the previously-commissioned shorts:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil) | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtgFmpkWA10&t=24s)

Directed by Sano, produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty vs. Genocider | A Special Rick and Morty Anime Short | Adult Swim Con (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kdltv_CSHE)

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Samurai & Shogun (Rick and Morty) | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSF5yoD-vC4&t=10s)

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9vcTf3_nro)