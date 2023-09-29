Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, Rick and Morty, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, dan harmon, Justin Roiland, preview, rick and morty, season 7

Rick and Morty Writer Credits This Person For Keeping Series Going

Writer Rob Schrab had kind words to share about Scott Marder, crediting the showrunner as a main reason why Rick and Morty is still going.

Adult Swim's Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon covered a lot of territory when it came to the Emmy Award-winning animated series in a recent profile/interview for The Hollywood Reporter. Earlier this week, we covered what Harmon had to share regarding the accusations surrounding co-creator Justin Roiland, their time working together, Roiland no longer being a part of the Emmy Award-winning series, and why Harmon didn't want to be involved in selecting Roiland's successors. In addition, we learned that Harmon and Warner Bros. had discussed a feature film or "super episode" for the dimension-hopping duo (similar to what Trey Parker & Matt Stone did with South Park). And it's that last topic that we have a follow-up on, courtesy of Rick and Morty writer Rob Schrab, a longtime friend of Harmon.

In the same THR profile/interview, Harmon addressed how the series receiving a 70-episode deal was a game-changing moment for the series. With an episode investment that large, the show had a better comfort level when it came to its future. That allowed Harmon to bring aboard Scott Marder (Writer & EP, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as "a real showrunner" – giving Harmon the opportunity to step back while Marder was able to bring the kind of professionalism & structure that the series needed as it continued to grow as a global phenomenon. "Dan [Harmon] is great as the person that's going to sit on top of the mountain demanding quality, but the day-to-day management of the show needs to be done by somebody with a very special skill set," shared Schrab in the piece. "Honestly, I don't think there'd still be a 'Rick and Morty' if it weren't for Scott Marder." With the dimension-hopping duo set to come crashing back into our lives in some wonderfully dysfunctional ways beginning October 15th, here's a look at the official trailer for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 7:

Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. "Rick and Morty," 100 years! Or at least until season 10!

Here's a look at a rundown of the Season 7 releases calendar as it currently stands (with new episodes screening on Adult Swim on Sunday nights): S07E01: "How Poopy Got His Poop Back" – October 15th; S07E02: "The Jerrick Trap" – October 22nd; S07E03: "Air Force Wong' – October 29th; S07E04: 'That's Amorte" – November 5th; S07E05: "Unmortricken" – November 12th; S07E06: "Rickfending Your Mort" – November 19th; S07E07: "Wet Kuat Amortican Summer" – November 26th; S07E08: "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie" – December 3rd; S07E09: "Mort: Ragnarick" – December 10th; S07E10: "Fear No Mort" – December 17th. Here's a look at the previously-released episode titles reveal video:

