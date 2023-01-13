Rihanna, Apple Music Drop Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Trailer Here's a look at the official trailer for Rihanna's return at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, set for February 12, 2023.

When it comes to Super Bowl Halftime Shows, we thought it would be pretty tough to top Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent & Dr. Dre. But when you're Apple Music and it's your first time sponsoring a global stage of this magnitude, you're looking to make a huge impact. So, of course… Rihanna. Originally rumored to be happening back in the fall, the Grammy Award-winning singer's return to a very huge stage was locked in before the end of the year. And now, we have a very smooth, very fashionable trailer reminding everyone that we're only a month away. And considering how fans have been clamoring to see her perform and to hear some new music, expect the viewership to set some serious numbers.

Now, here's a look at the official trailer for Rihanna's return at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, taking place on February 12, 2023:

And here's a look back at the Instagram post and tweet from Rihanna from back in September 2022 that got everyone talking:

Courtesy of the NFL, here's a look back at Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent performing during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. And speaking of Pepsi…

If you need a sign of just how much things have changed all across the pop culture landscape, look no further than the NFL's bestest buddy Pepsi stepping away from sponsoring the halftime show, allowing a "newbie" like Apple to step into the role. After a long & cozy relationship between the professional football league and soft-drink company, the latter made the decision to step away in May 2022. Some are speculating that the NFL eyeing "significantly higher annual payments for the sponsorship rights" was one of the factors, with Apple's sponsorship agreement reported to be "a multi-year deal."