Riho Will Return to AEW for Championship Eliminator Tournament

Riho, the first AEW Women's Champion, will return to the company after a long absence to compete in the upcoming Women's World Championship Eliminator tournament. AEW casually dropped the news of Riho's return before the final commercial break on Dynamite tonight. Coronavirus travel restrictions have prevented Riho from appearing in AEW for nearly a year.

From Bleeding Cool's AEW Dynamite recap, I'll let the esteemed El Presidente tell you what's coming up in AEW in the near future, including the Riho news.

Here's what happening on Dynamite next week, comrades. A tag team battle royal at Beach Break next week. The Young Bucks are in the match, and if they win, they choose their opponents at Revolution. If they don't win, the winners will be their opponents. The wedding of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford will take place at Breach Break as well, and there is sure to be some drama since that will mean the end of the tenure of Chuck Taylor as Miro's butler. Thunder Rosa will finally get her hands on that capitalist dog Dr. Britt Baker. And in the main event, Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers face Jon Moxley, Pac, and Rey Fenix in an AEW/Impact crossover match. At Revolution, now taking place on March 7th, Darby Allin will team up with Sting to take on Ricky Starks and Brian Cage. Comrades, I think it's really nice to see a young man team up with his grandfather for a wrestling match. Haw haw haw haw! And here is some interesting news: the Women's World Championship Eliminator Tournament is coming soon, and according to Excalibur, "On the U.S. side of the bracket, former world champion Riho will take on the NWA Women's Champion Serena Deeb."

El Presidente's full Dynamite report will be out shortly.