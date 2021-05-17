Ring of Honor to Bring Back Live Crowd for Best in the World PPV

Ring of Honor is the latest wrestling promotion to announce it will allow live crowds to return. For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shut down live wrestling tours, Ring of Honor will bring fans back in the building for The Best in the World PPV in July. In a press release, ROH laid out the plans and described the safety measures being taken to ensure social distancing.

For the first time in nearly a year and a half, The Best Wrestling On The Planet will be presented LIVE and in-person to the best wrestling fans of the planet. Ring of Honor is welcoming fans back into the arena for the Best In The World pay-per-view at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena (previously known as UMBC Event Center) in Baltimore on Sunday night, July 11th, 2021! As always, the health and well-being of fans are ROH's top priorities. The event will have limited capacity, and "pod" seating will be implemented to ensure proper social distancing of six feet between each group of ticket holders. Additionally, temperatures will be taken upon entry and masks will be required to be worn by all attendees throughout the event. Pods are available in all ticket quantities throughout the arena up to a maximum of six seats per group. For larger orders, fans can contact ROH directly at help@rohwrestling.com before tickets go on-sale to help ensure they get seats as close together as possible. Final health and safety policies will be provided approximately 2-3 weeks before the event as the pandemic conditions and government guidelines continue to change. Any refund requests due to the conditions of the pandemic or stringency of health and safety policies will be honored.

The ROH announcement follows last week's announcement by AEW that the company would return to full touring in July, which itself will follow a full capacity crowd at Daily's Place for AEW Double or Nothing later this month. WWE also brought fans back in the building for WrestleMania in April, though they returned to the virtual audience of the Thunderdome for now, with a full return to live crowds expected by at least SummerSlam if not earlier.

ROH COO Joe Koff had the following to say about allowing live fans at Best in the World:

Our locker room full of tremendous athletes have missed the energy of connecting with our great fans that you only get with a live show. We look forward to giving them more of the best bell-to-bell action, including the return of the 'Survival of the Fittest' tournament and the highly anticipated Women's Championship Tournament this summer. I want to express my deepest gratitude to all of our talented athletes, fans and everyone who has done their part to keep each other safe. It's been a challenging year, no doubt, but we're excited to continue to ramp up what we do best. Nothing beats the thrill of witnessing The Best Wrestling on the Planet and seeing your favorite stars LIVE and in-person. We would like to do this still with the fans' safety, health and well-being as ROH's top priorities.

Tickets for Best in the World go on sale June 7th at 10AM, with floor seats going for fifty bucks and arena seating for thirty bucks. Honor Club members will be able to purchase tickets from May 24th to May 31st at a ten-dollar discount.