Ripper Street, Haunted & More : 5 Horrific Offerings for Your Holidays

The bright lights and intensity of the holiday season aren't for everyone. The time of Halloween and all things spooky has long passed, but horror and thriller shows will still remain for those who need it. But sometimes it becomes difficult to find the right show or even something new to watch that you haven't binged through already. We all need a little bit of thrill, or true crime, or even something creepy to get us through the rough stuff. I have done the tough job of looking through some favorites of mine and ones I've recently discovered to get you a concise list of five shows for you to start binging on your streaming journey: Channel Zero: The Dream Door, Haunted, Ripper Street, Unbelievable, and Two Sentence Horror Stories.

"Channel Zero: The Dream Door": The anthology series that had four seasons on the SYFY channel based each season on a separate creepypasta story. The fourth and last season to air on TV was titled "The Dream Door" and it revolves around both unresolved trauma and the horrors of nightmares coming to life.

"Haunted": Netflix's original series introduces stories from real people, being told to their inner circles and family for the first time of their experience with hauntings. The series places real storytelling alongside excellent reenactment of the events, making this series an excellent way to spend your holiday evenings.

"Ripper Street": This series was a popular one on the BBC, from 2012 to 2016, with multiple seasons and a cast featuring a lead played by Matthew McFadden who is most known for his role as Mr. Darcy in Pride and Prejudice. This show starts with the concept of finding Jack the Ripper, but it continues through the lens of Victorian-era London detective work.

"Unbelievable": The short mini-series on Netflix is based around the mystery and horrors of surviving a sexual assault and the ups and downs of seeking justice. With excellent acting from Kaitlyn Dever, Toni Collette, and Meritt Wever, it's worth the watch.

"Two Sentence Horror Stories": This series is another anthology one, the first season is available to stream on Netflix, which features stories based on facing primal fears. With a mix of diverse backgrounds and characters, the show has a realistic and horrific set of themes to keep you thrilled and scared. The second season isn't currently up on the platform, but the third is in production and set for premiere in January of 2021 on The CW.

Finding a good show to watch, even one just to start with, can become an overwhelming task out of something that should be exciting and fun. So, if you're a horror and thriller fan like myself and you look high and low for a new show to binge-watch, look no further than the five shows mentioned. If anything, it's a perfect place to start for your streaming anxieties to cease for a moment and to be entertained while we're all at home this holiday season.