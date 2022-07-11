Riverdale Brings Some Clarity, Closure to Sabrina Spellman's CAOS

So when the series finale "Chapter Thirty-Six: At the Mountains of Madness" streamed back in December 2020, fans of Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina were left a bit "confused" (to put it nicely). Because it left Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) and boyfriend Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood)… well… dead. And while it was nice to see them reunited in the Sweet Hereafter, they were still… dead. And yet, from the fans to members of the cast, there was always this feeling that we were still far from the end of Sabrina's story. And then The CW's Riverdale stepped up to confirm that wasn't the case with Sunday night's S0619 "Chapter One Hundred and Fourteen: The Witches of Riverdale." While we're going to keep from offering major details about the episode, if you're not looking to have some CAOS clarity spoiled for you then consider the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign officially on.

Okay, here's what you need to know. First up, we learn from Sabrina that she did die several years ago but that Nick entered the Sweet Hereafter to resurrect her. Unfortunately, as part of the effort to "balance the scales," Nick was forced to stay behind. It was that experience that inspired Sabrina to specialize in "death magic" and necromancy. Later on, Sabrina is able to bring Nick back into the real world via Jughead's (Cole Sprouse… and sorry, you'll have to watch) body so that Nick can use his necromancy to help resurrect our heroes. But even amidst all of the "CAOS" (sorry, we had to), Sabrina and Nick-via-Jughead are able to spend some one-on-one time together for Sabrina to finally get a chance to say her goodbyes before Nick heads back to the Sweet Hereafter. Now, where do things go from here? Hmmm… for now, here's a look at the promo and overview for next Sunday's return to… Rivervale?!

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 20 "Chapter One Hundred and Fifteen: Return to Rivervale": THE ULTIMATE MAN OF MYSTERY – Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang gather intel about Percival (guest star Chris O'Shea) so they can better understand where he came from and use that to their advantage. However, when their plan results in an unexpected outcome, the gang is left having to pay a terrible cost. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Anna Kerrigan directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan & Devon Turner.

Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Mächen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty. Chris O'Shea (Netflix's You) joins the cast as Percival Pickens, the town's newest resident. Although he presents as charming (and is), Percival's also manipulative, powerful, and increasingly dangerous as he comes into conflict with our characters- most especially Archie. A descendent of one of Riverdale's founding fathers, General Pickens, Percival wants to turn Riverdale into a "utopia" -and it's a dark agenda he'll pursue quietly but ruthlessly. Based on the characters from Archie Comics, Riverdale is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Supergirl, Glee), Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl) and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics Publisher & CEO).