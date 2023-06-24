Posted in: CW, Preview, Riverdale, Trailer, TV | Tagged: preview, riverdale, season 7, the cw, trailer

Riverdale S07 Preview: Consuelos Returns, Amick Directs & A Musical!

Mark Consuelos returns, Mädchen Amick directs, and we look at the musical episode in this updated preview for The CW's Riverdale Season 7.

While we know that it's always big news when we have any updates to pass along regarding the seventh & final season of The CW & EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's Riverdale, this update scores some bonus points. First up, we have official overviews for S07E13 "Chapter One Thirty: The Crucible" and S07E14 "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-One: Archie the Musical" (and a trailer for "The Crucible"). And along with those, we also have preview images. But these aren't just any episodes – oh, no! The former features the return of Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge in an episode directed by Mädchen Amick. And – as you can tell by the title – the latter will be the show's musical episode.

Season 7 Episodes 13 & 14 Previews

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 13 "Chapter One Thirty: The Crucible": HIRAM LODGE (MARK CONSUELOS) ARRIVES IN RIVERDALE / MÄDCHEN AMICK DIRECTS — Panic ensues after Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang learn that Mrs. Thornton (guest star Frances Flanagan) is accused of being a communist. Cheryl's (Madelaine Petsch) father, Clifford (guest star Barclay Hope), forces her to out gay students at Riverdale High or risk losing power over the Vixens. Meanwhile, Hiram's (guest star Mark Consuelos) surprise arrival to town is quickly met with suspicion by Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) devises a plan to get around a boycott of comic books. Lili Reinhart, Casey Cott, and Vanessa Morgan also star. Mädchen Amick directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg & Will Ewing.

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 14 "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-One: Archie the Musical": RIVERDALE HIGH PRESENTS "ARCHIE THE MUSICAL" — After Principal Featherhead (guest star William MacDonald) agrees to let Kevin (Casey Cott) present him with an original musical written by him and Clay (guest star Karl Walcott), Kevin learns the group might not be as into it as he had hoped. Elsewhere, musical rehearsals prompt Archie (KJ Apa) to question what he wants in life, while Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) confront what's going on between them. Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan, and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Ronald Paul Richard directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams.

The CW's Riverdale Season 7: What You Need to Know

The seventh season of Riverdale goes where no season has dared to go before — the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they've ever been anywhere but the 1950s.

Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) is the classic all-American teen, coming of age, getting into trouble, and learning life lessons; Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) is the girl next door, starting to question everything about her perfect life—including her controlling mother Alice (Madchen Amick); Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) is a Hollywood starlet who moved to Riverdale under mysterious circumstances; Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) is the Queen Bee with a withering wit and a secret longing; Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) is an activist fighting for the Black students of recently integrated Riverdale High; Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) is a "square" crooner wrestling with his sexual identity; Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton) is a basketball star from farm country; and Fangs Fogarty (Drew Ray Tanner) is a greaser who's destined to be an Elvis-type star.

It isn't until Jughead is visited by Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook) — Riverdale's Guardian Angel — that he learns the cosmic truth about their predicament. Will Jughead and the gang be able to return to the present? Or will our characters be trapped in the 1950's forever? And, if so…is that such a bad thing?

