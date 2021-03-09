Riverdale Season 5 E07 Preview: Archie Fights Fire with Fire & More

The CW's Riverdale returns to being all sorts of time-jumpy this Wednesday with "Chapter Eighty-Three: Fire in the Sky" as viewers juggle a new set of mystery and drama while also filling out their scorecards as the long-running series fills in gaps from the gang's past. This week, Archie (KJ Apa) looks to rebuild Riverdale's fire department while Toni (Vanessa Morgan) looks to get Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) back into the game. Betty (Lili Reinhart), Alice (Madchen Amick), and Kevin's (Casey Cott) in-no-way-resembling-'The-Silence-of-the-Lambs'-or-'Big-Sky' investigation leads them directly to Hiram (Mark Consuelos)- and there's no way that's a good thing (and yes, we're still glaring at you, Charles Melton's Reggie). Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes) has a plan to boost the town's business district despite her uber-creepy hubby (Chris Mason), while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) go small-town "X-Files" and go hunting moth men. Here's a look at preview images, episode overview, and promo for the next episode of Riverdale– returning Wednesday, March 10:

Riverdale season 5, Episode 7 "Chapter Eighty-Three: Fire in the Sky": A FEW GOOD MEN — Following in his Grandpa Artie's footsteps, Archie (KJ Apa) begins to recruit Riverdale's new volunteer fire department. Toni's (Vanessa Morgan) attempt to lure Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) out of Thornhill and back into daily life in Riverdale leads to more tension between the two. Elsewhere, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Alice (Mädchen Amick), and Kevin's (Casey Cott) latest investigation leads them into conflict with Hiram (Mark Consuelos). Finally, as Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes up with a risky plan to support Riverdale's local businesses, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) begin to unravel an old mystery surrounding some strange sightings in the town. Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan.

And here's a look at the newest teaser for the changes viewers have seen so far (with more revelations to come):

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Chris Mason as Chad Gekko. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.