Riverdale Season 5 E17 Preview: Tabitha, Jughead & Betty Investigate

With only two more episodes left after this week's episode "Chapter Ninety-Three: Dance of Death" (uh-oh), The CW's Riverdale feels like it's ticking down to something big as a number of the storylines begin to weave together. During this round (with preview images, overview & episode promo below), Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), and Betty (Lili Reinhart) team up to investigate a disappearance, while Penelope (Nathalie Boltt) looks to drive a wedge between Kevin (Casey Cott) and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch). And while an explosion at the mines leaves several lives teetering on the edge, it's Hiram's (Mark Consuelos) long-term future among the living-and-breathing that has us really curious.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 17 "Chapter Ninety-Three: Dance of Death": REIGN OF TERROR — After learning that a friend has gone missing, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) enlists help from Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) to investigate the disappearance. Penelope (guest star Nathalie Boltt) plants doubt in Kevin's (Casey Cott) mind, which leads him to confront Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) about the ministry. Finally, an explosion at the mines leaves several lives hanging in the balance. KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Nathalie Boltt directed the episode written by Devon Turner.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Riverdale 5×17 Promo "Dance of Death" (HD) Season 5 Episode 17 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VaQ_0UjZ_2Y)

Season five of 'Riverdale' begins with our characters' final days as students at Riverdale High. From an epic Senior Prom to a bittersweet Graduation, there are a lot of emotional moments and goodbyes yet to come—with some couples breaking up, as everyone goes their separate ways to college—or elsewhere. Then, we will redock with our gang as young adults, all returning to Riverdale to escape their troubled pasts. And life—and romance—will only be more complicated now that they're in their twenties…

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Chris Mason as Chad Gekko. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.