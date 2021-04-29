Riverdale Season 5 Return Now August & More: CW Summer 2021 Schedule

So what do Riverdale and DC's Stargirl have in common (and no, there is no way crossing over those shows would be a good idea- and possibly illegal)? Both shows will be seeing their returns happening in the month of August. For Riverdale, that's a later-than-expected return for the remainder of its fifth season- the series was originally expected to return on July 7. For the newest addition to the "Arrowverse" (remember, some universes survived), it's the start of the hit series' Eclipso-fueled second season. Fans of the film version of What We Do In The Shadows will be looking forward to Sunday, July 11- that's when Sky's spinoff horror-comedy series Wellington Paranormal makes its two-episode debut.

For a look at how the summer's shaping up for those shows as well as Masters of Illusion, Roswell, New Mexico, Dead Pixels, Coroner, Burden of Truth, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and more, check out the schedule posted by The CW earlier today:

Wednesday, June 23

8-9 p.m. Kung Fu (Original episode)

9-10 p.m. In the Dark (New season premiere date)

Sunday, July 11

8-9 p.m. DC's Legends of Tomorrow (Original episode)

9-9:30 p.m. Wellington Paranormal (Series debut)

9:30-10 p.m. Wellington Paranormal (Original episode)

Thursday, July 15

8-9 p.m. Walker (Original episode)

9-10 p.m. Coroner (Season premiere)

Sunday, July 18

8-9 p.m. DC's Legends of Tomorrow (Original episode)

9-9:30 p.m. Wellington Paranormal (Original episode)

9:30-10 p.m. Dead Pixels (Season premiere)

Monday, July 26

8-9 p.m. Roswell, New Mexico (Season premiere)

9-10 p.m. The Republic of Sarah (Original episode)

Tuesday, August 10

8-9 p.m. DC's Stargirl (Season premiere)

9-10 p.m. Superman & Lois (Original episode)

Wednesday, August 11

8-9 p.m. Riverdale (Original episode)

9-10 p.m. In the Dark (Original episode)

Friday, August 13

8-8:30 p.m. Masters of Illusion (Season premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. Masters of Illusion (Encore episode)

9-10 p.m. Dynasty (Original episode)

Thursday, August 19

8-9 p.m. Burden of Truth (Season Premiere)

9-10 p.m. Coroner (Original episode)

Tuesday, August 24

8-9 p.m. DC's Stargirl (Original episode)

9-10 p.m. Supergirl (Original episode)