RKBro Win Tag Titles on WWE Raw, But the Real Prize Was Friendship

RKBro defeated Alpha Academy and Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens to win the Raw Tag Team Championships in a triple threat match on WWE Raw Monday, but the true prize wasn't the belts; it was the bond of friendship formed between partners Riddle and Randy Orton. For Riddle, who always loved and idolized Randy Orton, those bonds were never in question. But for the notoriously aloof Randy Orton, opening up to Riddle like that was an amazing moment and one of the things that makes WWE so special, and it literally brought The Chadster to tears while watching Raw last night. It's bringing The Chadster to tears again right now.

Here's what Randy Orton had to say after winning the belts:

"I've been doing this more than 20 years now and I have never had this much fun as I'm having right now in this ring with my partner @SuperKingofBros. I mean that from the bottom of my heart. This man is my FRIEND."@RandyOrton making us all emotional right now on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/EICZVz8Kcj — WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The Chadster wishes that he had a friend like Randy Orton. Actually, The Chadster just wishes he could be friends with the actual Randy Orton. Auughh man! So unfair!

The Chadster hasn't been this emotional since The Chadster's favorite wrestler, Baron Corbin overcame his financial woes and became Happy Corbin. And The Chadster really needed this dose of happiness, especially after last weekend's AEW Revolution PPV, which had The Chadster so anxious all weekend that The Chadster could barely keep down his white claw seltzer and nearly vomited them all over his wife, Keighleyanne, while she was trying to initiate sexual intercourse with The Chadster, which was just so disrespectful of Tony Khan. That might have been the time The Chadster finally overcame his AEW-induced sexual impotence!

But the last thing The Chadster wants to do is make this about The Chadster. This was Randy Orton and Riddle's moment, and The Chadster is just happy he got to witness it. Now onward to WrestleMania!

