Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Netflix, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, Children's Hospital, Erinn Hayes, exclusive, interview, Medical Police, netflix, Night Court, rob huebel

Rob Huebel Talks "Childrens Hospital," "Medical Police" Futures

Rob Huebel (Night Court) on a possible future for Adult Swim's Childrens Hospital and what it was like filming the spinoff, Medical Police.

Rob Huebel is one of the busiest comedic actors today, appearing in various shows like Fox's Bob's Burgers, ABC's The Goldbergs, Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls, and CBS's Ghosts. Arguably his most successful foray into episodic television is the Adult Swim medical drama parody series Childrens Hospital playing Dr. Owen Maestro, a former New York cop who left the force after 9/11 and becomes a doctor who works with his ex, Dr. Lola Spratt (Erinn Hayes) at the same hospital. His former partner Briggs (Nick Offerman) is constantly trying to get him to return to the force. Huebel appeared in 78 out of 87 episodes in the Rob Corddry, David Wain, and Jonathan Stern-created series that ran from 2010-2016. He and Hayes reprised their roles for the Netflix 2020 spinoff Medical Police (with cameos from the Childrens Hospital cast) finds the duo in São Paulo, Brazil, as they discover a civilization-threatening virus and are recruited as government agents in a race against time and around the world to find a cure and uncover a dark conspiracy. While promoting his appearance on NBC's Night Court, Huebel spoke to Bleeding Cool if we'll see Owen, Lola, and the gang back any time soon and reflects on his time on the spinoff.

Rob Huebel on "Childrens Hospital" Future

"There's been a ton of interest and a ton of talk by myself and Erinn Hayes, but that's it," Huebel said. "Now the way [Medical Police] as designed, that was built to be a one-season thing. It was super fun to take that Childrens Hospital universe and put it on Netflix. As far as I know, there aren't any plans to do any more of that, much to my chagrin. I would love to do it. We crazily got to shoot [Medical Police], most of it in Croatia. Erinn Hayes and I went to Croatia and filmed, like most of that show with Rob Corddry, and all the other actors were Croatians. That was wild, but yeah, as far as I know, I don't think that one's coming back."

If people can dream of The Office coming back, why can't fans do the same for Childrens Hospital? The series, which also stars Corddry, Lake Bell, Ken Marino, Megan Mullally, Henry Wrinkler, Malin Åkerman, Zandy Hartig, and Brian Huskey, is available on digital. Night Court airs on Tuesdays and streams on Peacock the following day. You can check out our interview with Beth Dover here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!