Robot Chicken Anniv Special: Batman/Catwoman, Smurfs/Guy Fieri & More

Hitting Adult Swim on July 20th, here's the trailer for The Robot Chicken Self-Discovery Special, honoring the show's 20th anniversary.

In honor of the hit stop-motion animated series' 20th anniversary back in February, we learned that Seth Green and Matthew Senreich's Robot Chicken would be getting an all-new special this summer to honor the milestone. Set to hit Adult Swim on July 20th, The Robot Chicken Self-Discovery Special follows the hapless Robot Chicken Nerd as he seeks self-discovery the only way America knows how: going on reality shows! Will he find a "90-Day Fiancé" – or end up "Shark Week" chum? That's right, you can expect the knives to be twisted on some of Warner Bros. Discovery's reality shows from Discovery, Food Network, TLC, and more. Now, we're getting a look at the official trailer (waiting for you above) that sold us the moment we saw that we would be getting more Bitch Pudding in our lives.

"20 years ago, we set out to make the kind of funny and unexpected show that we'd want to watch. And somehow, we're still here, making sketch comedy with toys and making each other laugh," Green and Senreich shared about the milestone anniversary. "As always, the fans are the true wind beneath our wings, and this new special is going to soar really high. And then maybe from that height, poop on your head. But we all know that's good luck, so consider this payback for your support."

Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen added, "'Robot Chicken' has been pushing the boundaries of comedy and animation for 20 years, and we couldn't be more excited to celebrate this milestone with our incredible fans. From the very first stop-motion sketch to the upcoming special, the show's relentless creativity and sharp satire continue to set it apart. This new special is packed with the kind of wild, irreverent fun that only 'Robot Chicken' can deliver."

Adult Swim's Robot Chicken is executive produced by Green and Senreich, along with co-head writers Douglas Goldstein and Tom Root. Green and Senreich also write, voice, and direct the award-winning series. Stoopid Buddy Stoodios partners, John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner, also serve as executive producers. All 11 seasons of Robot Chicken are currently available to stream on Max.

