Rogue One Star Diego Luna: "We Have to Be Wise" Resuming Production

Last time we checked in on Disney+'s planned live-action Star Wars prequel series to Rogue One, the Diego Luna (Narcos)-starring series had reportedly brought on new cast members (see below) to join Luna when he reprises his role as Rebel Alliance officer Cassian Andor. Like dozens of television productions around the world, the Rogue One project was impacted by COVID-19-caused production shutdowns, but it sounds like the wheels may be turning once again. Speaking with The Guardian about his new Spanish-language "talk-n-dine" series Pan y Circo (Bread and Circus) for Amazon Prime, Luna revealed that production work was starting up again- but for Luna, the priority needs to be the health and safety of everyone involved before a single frame is shot:

"Shooting is starting around the world, so slowly we're going back, but there's no rush. To me, what this pandemic brought to my attention is that there [are] priorities. We have to be cautious and we have to be wise on when and how to go back. And the how is the most important, because if we go back to be who we were, we've wasted our opportunity, we wasted a major opportunity of rethinking and reinventing much of the stuff we believed was crucial and essential that clearly is not."

With original film co-writer Tony Gilroy penning and directing the pilot, possibly direct additional episodes, and serve as showrunner (after Stephen Schiff exited the position), the untitled live-action Star Wars universe series focuses on Andor's adventures during the early days of the Rebellion and the rising threat of the Empire set five years before the events of the critically-acclaimed 2016 film. Co-starring Alan Tudyk (Doom Patrol, Firefly) as droid K-2SO, Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl), Kyle Soller (Brexit), and reportedly Genevieve O'Reilly (reprising Mon Mothma, the politician who opposed the Empire and helped found the Rebel Alliance) and Denise Gough (Angels in America).