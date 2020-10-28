Rumor: New WWE COVID Outbreak Could Affect NXT Halloween Havoc

In news that will surely come as a shock to the various coronavirus truthers that populate the WWE performance center including coach The Road Dogg and multiple NXT wrestlers, a new outbreak of COVID-19 could impact tonight's NXT Halloween Havoc. According to Dave Meltzer at F4WOnline, the outbreak happened on Friday and several people were asked to quarantine, whether or not they personally tested positive, due to contact tracing, meaning wrestlers booked for Halloween Havoc tonight may be kept off the show even if they tested negative due to having contact with someone who tested positive.

It seems like it was only yesterday that we were reporting on a Twitter exchange between former WWE superstar The Hurricane and current WWE Performance Center coach and NXT creative team member, The Road Dogg, wherein The Road Dogg questioned the safety of masks and demonstrated an adherence to the Trumpian school of thought on the virus. Well, actually, I guess that's because it was just yesterday. NXT Tag Team champ Danny Burch also jumped in on the exchange, siding with The Road Dogg, though he later deleted his tweet.

WWE has not commented on the news, but NXT wrestler Bronson Reed did tweet the following last night: "If I've learnt anything from this pandemic it's that a lot of people are real selfish PIECES OF TRASH." So you can draw whatever conclusions from that you want, but it must suck to be living your dream working for the pro wrestling company you grew up watching only for a bunch of COVID truthers to constantly get everyone sick with a deadly virus because of their ignorance. Halloween Havoc is set to air on the USA Network at 8PM Eastern tonight.