I'll admit: I've seen all the seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race before…except for season 10. I missed it when it was on live and haven't been able to find it anywhere streaming since – until now! Watching this season, it has a bunch of queens I know and love already, and this fills in so many blanks between seasons 9 and 11, but also in the inside jokes of the show. I mean, I knew Miss Vanjie from season 11, but I didn't really know the full depths of the meme… until now!

Aquaria does remind me a lot of Gigi Goode – or, I should say Gigi reminds me a lot of Aquaria and I understand now a lot of the pushback against Gigi on season 12. I was a little bummed to see her take the title, but after those final lip syncs, I have no qualms about her winning, even though I was all for Kameron Michaels all the way to the end.

Speaking of queens who remind me of other queens, the family resemblance is strong with Bob The Drag Queen and Monet X Change – they both serve similar styles, complete with being totally hilarious.

Speaking of young boy scouts – I mean, fashion queens – this is Blair St. Claire's original season, and everyone being gagged at her on All Stars 5 makes so much more sense now. It was nice to see where she came from, because watching this back now I know where she's going as an artist, and it brings it all full circle in the best way.

I just love all of this – it feels like Drag Race has somehow hit its stride again and also grown into itself by having on a whole generation of new queens who were raised on Drag Race and got into drag because of the show. We also have Instagram queens, like Kalorie Karbdashian Williams, who represent a whole new subset of drag within the "glamazon" RuPaul drag-style the show typically showcases.

Maybe she's born with it, maybe it's Miz Cracker – yes, just like the snack and the racial slur. She was a delight this season as was Asia O'Hara and Kameron Michaels. Oh, you thought I wasn't going to mention my local Nashville queen? Girl. She came to slay, just like Eureka did now that she's back with a bionic knee!

The Cher musical this season was life, as were all the challenges. I mean, how do you keep a show still feeling fresh and new (but not too far outside the box) after a decade's worth of the same thing? I still don't know the exact answer because I can't put my finger on it, but Drag Race managed to do it- however they did it.