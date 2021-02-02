It's A Sin From Russell T Davies Breaks All 4 Streaming Records

We've mentioned Russell T Davies' new TV series It's A Sin on Channel 4, a kind-of cross between Queer As Folk and Our Friends In The North. And delighted in its recreation of a scene from eighties Doctor Who for one of its characters to get cast as a bit part. Channel 4 now reports that its streaming service, All 4, achieved its biggest ever month of streaming in January 2021 with almost double the number of views compared to the same month last year (+91%) and attributing much of that to the new show.

It's A Sin has already had 6.5 million views on All 4, making it the streaming services' biggest ever instant box set, it is already its third biggest series ever, to date and also most binged new series ever. Episode one has become All 4's most popular drama launch on record.

It's A Sin follows the story of the 1980s, the story of AIDS, and charts the joy and heartbreak of a group of friends across a decade in which everything changed. Launching to critical acclaim on Friday 22nd January the entire series was made immediately available to stream on All 4, contributing towards its biggest ever week and month of viewing.

After seven days' consolidation (taking account of time-shifted viewing on a TV over that period) It's A Sin's launch episode pulled in an average audience of 3.3 million viewers and 14.5% share of the viewing audience. An 18.4% share of 16-34 year old viewers makes it Channel 4's best drama launch for young viewers in three years.

Ian Katz, Chief Content Officer of Channel 4 stated that "The extraordinary performance of It's a Sin is a reminder that powerful drama with something important to say about the world can also be commercially successful. It has also demonstrated how our strategy of box-setting shows on All 4 can bring a greater combined linear and digital audience to a show than a traditional release pattern. It's been a key driver of All 4 viewing in a month that has seen our digital viewing on our own platforms up by more than 90% compared to the same period last year."

Channel 4 is also on track to reach its biggest January share of linear viewing in seven years for all viewers (6.0% YTD) as well as 16-34 year olds (8.5%). January's success follows a record breaking 2020 for All 4 and linear viewing on Channel 4 when digital views grew by a third (+31% vs 2019) and linear viewing share across all hours grew by +3%. Channel 4 launched its new Future4 strategy in November, with new targets to double viewing to All 4 by 2025 and deliver 30% of revenues from digital advertising and 10% from non-advertising