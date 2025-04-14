Posted in: FX, Hulu, Movies, TV | Tagged: rob mcelhenney, ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Makes Amends for D&W Diss for Rob McElhenney's Birthday

For Rob McElhenney's birthday, Ryan Reynolds made up for cutting him from Deadpool & Wolverine by retro-editing him into some past projects.

Over the past few years, friends and Wrexham AFC co-chairs Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool & Wolverine) have been out-doing themselves with their running birthday prank war. After McElhenney gave us a chance to own our own "Ryan Reynolds" (for a good cause, more on that below), Reynolds returned earlier today with a video birthday message for McElhenney that was meant to make up for McElhenney's scenes from Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine getting cut. While they may have had a chance to share the screen together for the epic MCU film, Reynolds had his team go back and add McElhenney into a number of Reynolds' previous efforts, "all of which are available at your local Blockbuster or wherever LaserDisc is sold." From there – to the tune of Ben Platt and the cast of Dear Evan Hansen performing "You Will Found" – we have some great looks at a number of Reynolds' now "enhanced" works – including "The Nightman" joining Green Lantern and "Birds of War" Mac in Detective Pikachu.

Rob McElhenney Gave Everyone a Chance to Own "Ryan Reynolds"

Working in conjunction with Best Friends (Save Them All), McElhenney gave fans a chance to love and care for Ryan Reynolds in their very own home in honor of Reynolds' birthday back in October 2024. Okay, let's clarify (because we don't want people getting excited and/or concerned about having to litterbox or newspaper-train Reynolds not to poop on the sofa) – a number of adoptable dogs and cats from across the country (as well as some Sanctuary animals, including donkeys, pigs, goats, rabbits, ducks, parrots, a horse, a rooster, and a turtle) were renamed "Ryan Reynolds" and made available for adoption. In addition, McElhenney matched all donations to Best Friends made in celebration of Reynolds' birthday from October 23 through October 31 (up to $25,000).

