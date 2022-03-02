Ryback Wants Meta's Mark Zuckerberg to "Go Away for a Very Long Time"

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you the latest wrestling news and hot goss. Former WWE star Ryback lashed out at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday, calling for the creator of Facebook to "go away for a very long time and lose everything." Ryback called for consequences for Zuckerberg not for his company's rampant exploitation of the human psyche for profit, or for its widespread use as a tool of disinformation, or for its role in election meddling, or for its obscene collection of personal data on its users. Ryback has no stated problem with any of those things; instead, he's mad at Zuckerberg for allegedly colluding with Vince McMahon and the WWE to suppress Ryback's social media reach. Haw haw haw haw! This guy is too much!

Happy Wednesday. I'm personally hoping for Zuckerberg to go away for a very long time and lose everything. He represents pure evil and he is partners with WWE. When I didn't give them my IG they suppressed it starting in 2016. That is just me, so just imagine what else they do. — The Big Guy Ryback (@Ryback) March 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The Big Guy recently lashed out at Zuckerberg's Instagram after the social media photo sharing service introduced closed captioning for its videos.

I would be excited if you stopped shadow banning my account for absolutely no reason. 3 months now and you refuse to fix it after admitting in emails that it was a "mistake" and was fixed. Stop being pieces of shit and I spend a lot on advertising, so fix it. https://t.co/ektKx3Nf6i — The Big Guy Ryback (@Ryback) March 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

As it turns out, despite being competitors in the social media landscape, one area where Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok all agree is the value of spreading Ryback's posts.

Those two platforms have dropped me massively. I'm suppressed on every platform. It's all connected to WWE, it's criminal what has taken place. I will win though, I always do because the truth outdoes lies at some point every time. https://t.co/zAByP8hxgI — The Big Guy Ryback (@Ryback) March 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

It's unclear why Ryback has so much trouble getting social media companies to spread his messaging. Perhaps it has to do with The Big Guy implying that the supplements he is constantly hawking are better for preventing COVID than official safety measures? Of course, that WWE conspiracy idea is a totally rational explanation as well, comrades. If I was the WWE and I had the power to control all social media companies, I would definitely use it to make sure fewer people saw Ryback's posts about vegan cheesesteak sandwiches rather than to suppress the endless criticism and mockery of WWE. That's just me though, comrades.

Maybe Tony Khan's big announcement for AEW Dynamite tonight is that he has signed Ryback and purchased TikTok and will use it to combat WWE's suppression of Ryback's social media posts. Haw haw haw haw!

Until next time, my friends: socialism or death!

