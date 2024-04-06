Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, Preview, TV | Tagged: cbs, paramount, preview, S.W.A.T., swat

S.W.A.T.: Kenny Johnson on Departing Series; S07E08 Preview Images

Along with a preview of CBS's Shemar Moore-starring S.W.A.T. S07E08: "Family Plan, Kenny Johnson discusses filming his final episode.

Before we take a look at what's ahead with the seventh & final season of CBS's Shemar Moore-starring S.W.A.T., we're getting a chance to hear from Kenny Johnson – whose Office Dominique Luca bid farewell from the long-running series on Friday night during "Last Call" (directed by Michael D. Olmos and written by Mellori Velasquez). The good news? Luca survived becoming a living, breathing, firing range target that we saw last episode. The bad news? The shooting left him with irreparable nerve damage that would leave him assigned to an office position, but Luca opted to retire – and to go out in grand style with a formal ceremony. Now, Johnson is sharing what it was like filming that heartfelt show of respect and how it impacted the actor.

"Oh God, man… Whew… [Chokes up] Just looking out at, like, Jay [Harrington] and Tan (David Lim), and Anna [Enger Ritch] and Odie (Otis Gallop as Sgt. Stevens)…. The look that they had, because they know what this means…. We've all been so close to each other for all this time, so every single time I eyed them, it was tough because it's Luca leaving, but for me, I'm losing these friends that I've bonded with for six years, every single day. There's a parallel there, obviously, but you know, when it's a human experience, and it's very real, I could see that there was a struggle in there for those guys, and it hurt me. It was a goodbye, but an "I love you" to everybody. It was wild, yeah," Johnson shared with TVLine.

S.W.A.T. Season 7 Overviews & Preview Images

S.W.A.T. Season 7 Episode 8 "Family Man": The SWAT team faces off with a family of doomsday preppers barricaded inside their fortress of a home, and Deacon finds himself at the center of the storm. Also, Tan clashes with a reporter covering the situation, and Powell grapples with meeting the child she gave up for adoption 18 years ago. Directed by Larry Teng and written by Amelia Sims, here's a look at the preview images for the next episode:

Developed by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas & Shawn Ryan, CBS's S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore (Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson), Alex Russell (Jim Street), Jay Harrington (David "Deacon" Kay), Kenny Johnson (Dominique Luca), David Lim (Victor Tan), Patrick St. Esprit (Commander Robert Hicks), and Rochelle Aytes (Nichelle). Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Billy Gierhart, Andy Dettman, and Paul Bernard serve as executive producers, with the series stemming from Sony Pictures Television (in association with CBS Studios).

