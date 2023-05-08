S.W.A.T. So Fast? CBS, Sony TV Restart Season 7 Talks: Report Based on reports, CBS & Sony Pictures Television have restarted talks for a seventh season of the Shemar Moore-starring S.W.A.T.

What a difference a weekend (and a great Instagram video from star Shemar Moore) makes, because now there's a possibility that CBS might just un-cancel S.W.A.T. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that talks between the network and studio Sony Pictures Television restarted on Friday after the news of the show's cancellation was announced (and the online backlash began). Reports are that talks continued throughout the weekend and into today, with some sort of resolution expected by the end of the day (with CBS unveiling its fall schedule this Wednesday, May 10th). If a seventh season does get a go-ahead, sources say it would be for a 13-episode season (though CBS & Sony TV reps did not respond to requests for comments).

In an Instagram video post from over the weekend, Moore says that ending S.W.A.T. "makes no sense" – and then follows that up by laying out all of the things that the series has done that should've guaranteed it another season. With regard to the show itself, Moore makes the point that CBS is ending the only network series with a solo African-American male lead and one of the most diverse teams (on both sides of the camera) going. From there, Moore addresses how the team was notified about the news, not being able to have a proper goodbye/ending & much more. Clocking in at a little over seven minutes, it's a video definitely worth checking out. Here's a look at Moore's post, addressing the news of the show's demise while making the case for the decision being a bad one on a number of levels.

CBS's S.W.A.T.: A Look S06E21 "Forget Shorty" & Series Finale "Legacy"

S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 21 "Forget Shorty": SWAT teams up with the DEA, led by Mack Boyle (guest star Timothy Hutton), to conduct a massive gang sweep, only to discover that a vicious cartel is planting roots in the city and endangering numerous lives. Also, Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit) marks an important anniversary in the series' penultimate episode (written by Kent Rotherham and directed by Paul Bernard):

S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 22 "Legacy": The team works with the DEA and their iron-jawed leader, Mack Boyle (guest star Timothy Hutton), to stop a ruthless cartel boss waging war on the streets of Los Angeles as he exacts revenge on those who killed his son in the now-series finale (written by Brandon Margolis & Brandon Sonnier and directed Billy Gierhart):

CBS's S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore (Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson), Alex Russell (Jim Street), Jay Harrington (David "Deacon" Kay), Kenny Johnson (Dominique Luca), David Lim (Victor Tan), Patrick St. Esprit (Commander Robert Hicks), and Rochelle Aytes (Nichelle). Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Billy Gierhart, Andy Dettman, and Paul Bernard serve as executive producers, with the series stemming from Sony Pictures Television (in association with CBS Studios).