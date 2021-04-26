Sabrina: 21-Year Overdue Sitcom VHS Rental Conjures Up Arrest Warrant

Before viewers were able to binge on their favorite television shows and films, the rental video store reigned for home entertainment. A Texas woman committed one of the biggest cardinal sins outside of the "be kind, rewind" policy: failing to return a VHS tape after 21-years, which was a copy of the ABC sitcom Sabrina: The Teenage Witch starring Melissa Joan Hart, not to be confused with the Netflix series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina according to OKC Fox 25. The crime against the long-defunct "Movie Place" since 2008 in Norman, Oklahoma was "felony embezzlement" for Caron McBride.

"The first thing she told me was felony embezzlement, so, I thought I was gonna have a heart attack," McBride said. "I went to change my driver's license, during this COVID thing you had to make an appointment, and so, I sent them an email (and) they sent me an email and they told me… that I had an issue in Oklahoma and this was the reference number for me to call this number and I did." She found out the details once she contacted the Cleveland County District Attorney's Office.

"She told me it was over the VHS tape and I had to make her repeat it because I thought, this is insane," McBride said. "This girl is kidding me, right? She wasn't kidding." Online documents charged the woman with the felony embezzlement in March 2000. "I had lived with a young man, this was over 20 years ago," she said. "He had two kids, daughters that were 8, 10 or 11 years old, and I'm thinking he went and got it and didn't take it back or something. I have never watched that show in my entire life, just not my cup of tea. Meanwhile, I'm a wanted felon for a VHS tape." McBride didn't recall renting the title at all in 1999. Most probably wouldn't remember what they rented 21 years ago either. In hindsight, the experience gives more context to McBride's job history. "I mean, I didn't try to deceive anyone over Samantha (Sabrina) the Teenage Witch. I swear," she said. "This is why…because when they ran my criminal background check, all they're seeing is those two words: felony embezzlement." The DA's office dismissed the cast on April 21 and the office told OKC FOX 25 she'll need to get her case expunged to clear the record.

Remember these? Yeah, that's a VHS tape.

