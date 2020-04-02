REVIEW: Sabrina The Teenaged Witch #1 — "Short End Of The Broomstick"

(Archie Comics, creative team for Sabrina: Something Wicked: Kelly Thompson, Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli)

With an approach much closer to Melissa Joan Hart version of Sabrina than Kiernan Shipka, this is actually two comics happening at the same time: there's a fairly basic teenaged tale of trying to balance friendship, schoolwork, romance and a secret life. That's alright, if somewhat ho-hum, down to the stereotypical paramours competing for her attention. The aforementioned secret life is much more interesting: trying to cure a classmate of a shapeshifting curse, delving into the culture of the witches' world, enjoying magical camaraderie with her aunts while something wicked stalks the streets of Greendale.

The artwork is crisp and solidly conveys the emotions of the players, even when they're contrived. Those more interesting elements got the short end of the broomstick, alas, and that is a shame because all those ideas in Thompson's script have some flavor to them, down to the ancient sparring game witches play to sharpen their skills. Perhaps the mix will even out after stirring the cauldron more in subsequent issues of Sabrina the Teenaged Witch. RATING: HONORABLE MENTION.

SABRINA: SOMETHING WICKED #1 (OF 5)

BRAND NEW SERIES! Because you demanded it: Volume Two of the critically acclaimed Sabrina the Teenage Witch series by Kelly Thompson and Veronica & Andy Fish! Sabrina saved the day — saved her friends, her family — the whole town of Greendale really, and she should be riding high. But things are never quite that simple. She's trapped in a love triangle, she's having trouble balancing the mortal and witch parts of herself, oh yeah, and she's being blackmailed. As if all that wasn't enough, while trying to help Radka and Ren with their…supernatural problem, her aunts suddenly starting to look like people she can't trust. What's a teen witch to do?!

