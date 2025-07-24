Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: ironheart, mephisto

Sacha Baron Cohen's Mephisto Will Have Role to Play in MCU: Feige

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige assured fans he has big plans for Sacha Baron Cohen's Mephisto in the MCU after Ironheart.

Article Summary Kevin Feige confirms Sacha Baron Cohen’s Mephisto has a major role ahead in the MCU after Ironheart debut.

Mephisto was introduced as a key figure tempting Riri Williams at the end of the first season.

The Disney+ series was a spinoff from the "Black Panther" film franchise.

Sacha Baron Cohen underwent a dramatic physical transformation to portray the demonic Marvel villain.

In recent years, Marvel has had more than its fair share of hiccups, including some major unresolved loose ends between phases four and five as we get into six. Among them was the quiet shelving of Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, a major MCU supervillain that already had a presence in the Disney+ series Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), and was going to be featured in upcoming Avengers films before his pending legal issues ended those plans. There was also the introduction of Charlize Theron's appearance as Clea in the post-credits scene from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), and of course, the planned, often-delayed Blade, still in development, that would star Mahershala Ali as the title character. At the very least, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige promises big things in store for Mephisto, played by Sacha Baron Cohen, who was introduced in the final episodes of Ironheart season one that had him tempting Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) to bring back her best friend, re-conceived as AI, N.A.T.H.A.L.I.E. (Lyric Ross).

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Promises Ironheart Star Sacha Baron Cohen's Mephisto Won't Be a One-Off

Feige told the press at a gathering at Cohen's Mephisto, who originally granted Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos) a cloak that granted him supernatural abilities to turn him into The Hood after his wish for power, will be made more prominent in the future as the next MCU supervillain. The demonic character, created by Stan Lee and John Buscema, made his debut in "Silver Surfer #3" in 1968. To achieve that supervillain look, Baron Cohen also had to sculpt his chiseled body to match that charismatic charm. "Sacha looked like a ruler, straight up and down," trainer Alfonso Moretti told Men's Fitness UK via Deadline. Coincidentally, Baron Cohen played one in the 2012 Larry Charles comedy The Dictator. Moretti, who's also trained the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal and Matthew McConaughey, also called the actor "an athlete in hiding." For more, you can check out the entire article.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!