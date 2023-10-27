Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, SAG-AFTRA, streamers, strike, studios, unions

SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP Negotiations Expected to Continue Through Weekend

Reports are that SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP will continue negotiations throughout the weekend - with talks possibly taking place virtually.

After taking Wednesday to further respond to the proposals that the studios & streamers presented on Tuesday, SAG-AFTRA offered a response on Thursday that left some folks feeling "cautiously optimistic," with plans put into place for talks to resume on Friday. And that brought us to today, with reports that discussions to end the 106-day strike will continue into the weekend (possibly virtually) – with both the union and AMPTP committed to working through the weekend to finalize a new three-year deal. Once again, we like to tread lightly in these situations, so we'll just add that when both sides stay talking, that's never a bad thing. Disney's Bob Iger, NBCUniversal's Donna Langley, Warner Bros Discovery's David Zaslav, and Netflix's Ted Sarandos were reportedly not directly involved with Friday's talks but are expected to remain directly involved in negotiations until the main issues are finalized (before legal teams begin working up the wording). Earlier, we reported on how a number of union members had signed onto a letter stating that they "would rather stay on strike than take a bad deal," offering support to the union as negotiations continue.

During Tuesday's meeting, the AMPTP presented a revised take on its success-based streaming bonus plan (based on the one ratified by the WGA in its new three-year deal) – a plan meant to counter SAG-AFTRA's proposal, which would include a fee on streaming subscribers. In addition, there was still some distance when it came to setting minimum wages for performers. The studios & streamers bumped their offer from 5% to 7% in the first year of the contract (with 11% for background performers), while the union is eyeing an 11% increase during the first year across the board. Add to that matters related to AI use, streaming residual increases, pension & health contribution cap levels, and more, and the scope of the talks becomes much clearer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!