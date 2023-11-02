Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, DGA, SAG-AFTRA, wga

SAG-AFTRA Awaiting AMPTP Response to AI, Comprehensive Proposals

Reports are there were no formal talks between SAG-AFTRA & AMPTP on Thursday, as the union awaits a response to two of its proposals.

Key Points SAG-AFTRA is still awaiting a response from AMPTP to its AI proposal and comprehensive proposal packages.

No formal talks occurred between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP on Thursday.

Today marks the 112th day of SAG-AFTRA's strike against the studios & streamers.

SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland and AMPTP President Carol Lombardini have been leading talks over the past few days.

Though there were expectations that the union and studios & streamers would formally meet again on Thursday, that appears not to be the case. On Wednesday night, SAG-AFTRA messaged its members to inform them that they had met that day "to discuss and finalize our response to the AMPTP AI counter-proposal" that the union received from the AMPTP on Tuesday. "The negotiators then met with AMPTP representatives for more than three hours" on Wednesday afternoon and evening "to present and review our revised proposal." SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee added in their update that it was still awaiting "the AMPTP's response to our comprehensive counter proposal package, which we gave them on Saturday, addressing outstanding issues." And that brought us to Thursday – with no response from the AMPTP leading to no formal talks between SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland's and AMPTP President Carol Lombardini's teams. At the time of this writing, nothing had been officially released regarding when negotiations would resume – though rumblings continue to remain positive as some view the extra time being taken by the studios & streamers as a serious consideration of what the union is proposing.

Here's a look at the social media post from late on Wednesday offering the most recent update, followed by the full text of the message:

🧵Dear #SagAftraMembers: The Negotiating Committee met today to discuss and finalize our response to the AMPTP AI counter-proposal which we received yesterday. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/eQpRjWpwvR — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) November 2, 2023

The Negotiating Committee met today to discuss and finalize our response to the AMPTP AI counter-proposal which we received yesterday. The negotiators then met with AMPTP representatives for more than three hours this afternoon and evening to present and review our revised proposal. We continue to await the AMPTP's response to our comprehensive counter proposal package which we gave them on Saturday, addressing outstanding issues. Please know that your presence on the picket lines and support on social media remain a source of inspiration.

