SAG-AFTRA Donates $1M to Foundation; Wildfire Emergency Resources

Along with donating $1 million to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation to aid members, SAG-AFTRA posted a rundown of wildfire emergency resources.

As firefighters and other first responders continue taking the fight to the Los Angeles wildfires, SAG-AFTRA announced that it is donating $1 million to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation to aid members whose lives have been impacted. The union's Los Angeles office team has been working remotely for the sake of precaution, keeping members informed and in contact with emergency resources. To that end, the SAG-AFTRA website has the hub, Disaster Relief and Emergency Resources for L.A. Wildfires – an updated rundown of resources and relief efforts underway. In addition, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland addressed the membership in statements when the news was first released.

"I want to thank and recognize our broadcast journalist members who are out every day amid flames, smoke, and fiery embers, battling to bring this important news to the world. The destruction caused by these blazes, the loss of life and homes, has been gut-wrenching to experience, and of course, our hearts go out to all affected. But we knew we could do more; we hope this pledge helps relieve suffering and assists those impacted in putting their lives back together after this calamity. I have personally been affected by the fires and I feel deeply for others who are experiencing this tragedy. These are particularly stressful times. Stress compromises the immune system, so we must be mindful of taking measures to support our health." Drescher shared in a statement.

Crabtree-Ireland added, "The very essence of a labor union is solidarity: that we all work to elevate each other during times of stability, and we're there for each other in times of crisis. The devastation is hard to fathom, even for those of us living in it. We're so fortunate to have the SAG-AFTRA Foundation as a resource and a place our members can turn to in times of need. If you have been fortunate to have been spared direct impact from this disaster, please help out in any way you can, whether by volunteer service, helping others in need, or donating to relief funds like the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Disaster Relief Fund."

