SAG-AFTRA HQ Will Host Contract Talks; Moved From AMPTP Offices

When talks between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP get underway this Monday, it will be taking place at the union's headquarters and not the AMPTP's offices.

Well, we already know that there's going to be one big difference between the AMPTP's negotiations with the WGA and the upcoming start of its negotiations with SAG-AFTRA. Less than a day after both sides confirmed in a joint statement that they would be meeting on Monday, October 2nd, Deadline Hollywood has confirmed that the meeting will not be taking place at the AMPTP's headquarters in Sherman Oaks – where the studios & streamers met to finalize a tentative agreement with the writers' union. Instead, Monday's meeting will take place at the actors union headquarters on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. "SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP will meet for bargaining on Monday, Oct. 2. Several executives from AMPTP member companies will be in attendance," began the message from the SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical/Streaming Negotiating Committee on Wednesday. Along with reminding members that "any substantiative updates" will be communicated directly to them, the committee thanked members for their strike support over the past 76 days and urged them to continue supporting picket lines.

Earlier this week, SAG-AFTRA congratulated the writers' guild for their tentative agreement. "SAG-AFTRA congratulates the WGA on reaching a tentative agreement with the AMPTP after 146 days of incredible strength, resiliency, and solidarity on the picket lines," the message read. "While we look forward to reviewing the WGA and AMPTP's tentative agreement, we remain committed to achieving the necessary terms for our members." To that end, SAG-AFTRA made it clear that the AMPTP needed to return to the negotiating table – adding, "Since the day the WGA strike began, SAG-AFTRA members have stood alongside the writers on the picket lines. We remain on strike in our TV/Theatrical contract and continue to urge the studio and streamer CEOs and the AMPTP to return to the table and make the fair deal that our members deserve and demand." It wasn't clear if CEOs Ted Sarandos (Netflix), Bob Iger (Disney), Donna Langley (Universal), and David Zaslav (Warner Bros. Discovery) would also take an active role in negotiations with SAG-AFTRA as they did with the WGA. Here's a look at the joint statement that went out on Wednesday evening from SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP, confirming that a bargaining meeting is set for this Monday, October 2nd:

