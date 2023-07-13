Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, DGA, SAG-AFTRA, wga, writers' strike

SAG-AFTRA Members Receive Strike Order: Here Are The Details

Earlier this afternoon, SAG-AFTRA members received a copy of the strike order letter - here's a look at the details on what's being impacted.

For the first time in well over a half-century, the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are both on strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) over respective failed efforts for each union to reach an agreement on a new three-year contract by the time SAG-AFTRA's negotiating deadline hit at midnight on July 12th. Earlier today, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator, confirmed that the National Board had voted unanimously to give a strike order – which will go into effect at midnight tonight. From a picketing standpoint, that will formally begin on Friday at 9 am PT (12 noon ET). Now, here's a look at the TV/Theatrical/Streaming strike order that was sent to SAG-AFTRA members not long after this afternoon's press conference:

Here's a look at the initial statement from SAG-AFTRA early this morning regarding a failure to reach an agreement:

SAG-AFTRA's Television/Theatrical/Streaming contracts have expired without a successor agreement. After more than four weeks of bargaining, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) — the entity that represents major studios and streamers, including Amazon, Apple, Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, Sony and Warner Bros. Discovery — remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on the key issues that are essential to SAG-AFTRA members. In the face of the AMPTP's intransigence and delay tactics, SAG-AFTRA's negotiating committee voted unanimously to recommend to the National Board a strike of the Producers-SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical/Streaming Contracts which expired July 12, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT. SAG-AFTRA's National Board will vote Thursday morning on whether to strike. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said, "SAG-AFTRA negotiated in good faith and was eager to reach a deal that sufficiently addressed performer needs, but the AMPTP's responses to the union's most important proposals have been insulting and disrespectful of our massive contributions to this industry. The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us. Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal. We have no choice but to move forward in unity, and on behalf of our membership, with a strike recommendation to our National Board. The board will discuss the issue this morning and will make its decision." National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said, "The studios and streamers have implemented massive unilateral changes in our industry's business model, while at the same time insisting on keeping our contracts frozen in amber. That's not how you treat a valued, respected partner and essential contributor. Their refusal to meaningfully engage with our key proposals and the fundamental disrespect shown to our members is what has brought us to this point. The studios and streamers have underestimated our members' resolve, as they are about to fully discover." The union will hold a press conference today, Thursday, July 13, at 12 noon PT at SAG-AFTRA Plaza in Los Angeles, following the conclusion of the National Board vote.

Here's a look at the letter that was posted by Drescher and Crabtree-Ireland, National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator,

Dear Member, After more than four weeks of negotiations, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) — the entity that represents major studios and streamers, including Amazon, Apple, Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, Sony, and Warner Bros Discovery — remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on the key issues that you told us are important to you. Because of this, we've called for a meeting with our National Board this morning to vote on a strike order. From the time negotiations began on June 7, the members of our Negotiating Committee and our staff team have spent many long days, weekends and holidays working to achieve a deal that protects you, the working actors and performers on whom this industry relies. As you know, over the past decade, your compensation has been severely eroded by the rise of the streaming ecosystem. Furthermore, artificial intelligence poses an existential threat to creative professions, and all actors and performers deserve contract language that protects them from having their identity and talent exploited without consent and pay. Despite our team's dedication to advocating on your behalf, the AMPTP has refused to acknowledge that enormous shifts in the industry and economy have had a detrimental impact on those who perform labor for the studios. Though we've engaged in negotiations in good faith and remained eager to reach a deal that sufficiently addressed performer concerns, the AMPTP's responses to our proposals have not been adequate. We will update you immediately after the National Board's vote and information will be provided on how the strike impacts your ability to work. Details on picket times and locations will be provided as well. Please check your inbox. Our ninety-year history is a testament to what can be achieved through our conviction and unity. For the future of our profession, we stand together.

And here's what AMPTP had to say not long after negotiations shut down:

We are deeply disappointed that SAG-AFTRA has decided to walk away from negotiations. This is the Union's choice, not ours. In doing so, it has dismissed our offer of historic pay and residual increases, substantially higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors' digital likenesses, and more. Rather than continuing to negotiate, SAG-AFTRA has put us on a course that will deepen the financial hardship for thousands who depend on the industry for their livelihoods.

