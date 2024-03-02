Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, animation, SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA National Board Approves; TV/Film Animation Deal Gets Vote

SAG-AFTRA National Board approved a tentative agreement on a contract for TV/Film animation, which now goes to union members for a vote.

Article Summary SAG-AFTRA board approves a new TV/Film animation deal set for member voting.

Agreement includes significant wage increases and over $3M in back pay.

New terms introduce comprehensive AI protections for voice actors.

Contract establishes MLK Day and Juneteenth as official holidays with pay.

A little more than a week after SAG-AFTRA & AMPTP reached a tentative agreement on a three-year contract for television and feature film animation, the SAG-AFTRA National Board approved the agreement. "The Executive Committee, on behalf of the SAG-AFTRA National Board, is recommending a 'yes' vote," read the press release that was released late on Friday. Now, a final ratification vote goes to union members – with eligible affected members about to receive a postcard with information on how the voting process will work. Ahead of the voting deadline of 5 pm PT on Friday, March 22, 2024, the union will host two online informational meetings on March 7 to go over the deal and address questions/concerns.

"We were able to ride the wave of our strike victory to secure a better deal for members. That momentum paid off in terms of substantial wage increases, more than $3 million in back pay, two new holidays, and the first SAG-AFTRA animation voiceover contract with artificial intelligence protections and gains," said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland in a statement. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher added, "Thank you to Negotiating Committee Co-Chairs Bob Bergen and David Jolliffe, who secured a top-tier deal for members. Notably, I appreciate that we have enshrined in the contract what all members know: that a voice actor must be human. This contract builds on what we were able to achieve in live action to offer additional protections and gains in artificial intelligence that meet the specific needs of our dynamic voiceover community. Now, more than ever, doing voiceover work without a union contract is playing with fire."

Here are some of the highlights of the deal (with a contract summary also available online):

We built on the gains of the TV/Theatrical agreement to secure improved protections for Animation actors, without a strike. Among the highlights of the contract are: Specific language acknowledging that the term "voice actors" includes only humans and that acknowledges the importance of human voice acting. Retroactivity with salary increases: A pattern-busting 7% wage increase applies retroactively to July 1, 2023. That's worth over $3 million dollars in instant gains for the members. Substantial artificial intelligence protections and gains for voice actors: Removed the requirement that a digital replica must exclusively sound like the recognizable natural voice of an actor in order to be protected. "Employment-based digital replicas," need only be recognized and identifiable via contracts and other regular business documents, confirming that it was in fact the performer's voice used to make the replica. "Independently created digital replicas" need only sound like the "character voice" from which the replica was created. Confirmation that if the voice actor's performance is digitally altered into a foreign language, the voice actor shall be eligible for residuals based on the distribution of the foreign language version. When prompting a generative artificial intelligence system with a performer name or names, consent of those performers is required. We have removed the requirement, which exists in live action, that a "major facial feature" be included in the prompt with no substitute for that criterion. We have established regular, mandatory artificial intelligence meetings with producers, which will include discussion of methods and systems to track the use of digital replicas. We were able to keep the High Budget SVOD threshold for Animated projects at its lower-than-live-action level, and we made the same significant improvements to the formula that were achieved in live action. Further reducing the producer's ability to "freely bargain" with voice actors for compensation below union minimums on certain made-for-new-media animated programs. Actors who perform improvised lines in the nature of "omnies" will be treated as principal performers with applicable residuals, meaning all new TV/basic cable animation productions moving forward are prohibited from using this omni contract for looping.

Achieves Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday and Juneteenth as contractual holidays with retroactive holiday pay for anyone who worked on the recent MLK Day. Upon request, the producer must provide sheet music, if it is available, for a voice actor required to sing. We are implementing a system to improve a series of outstanding compliance issues including late payment, recoupment of overpaid residuals, providing voice actors with executed copies of their contracts, and informing voice actors and their representatives at the time of an offer whether the animated program qualifies for "high budget" terms, including application of scale.

