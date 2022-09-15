Sammy Guevara Worries AEW Fans with Cryptic Tweet

Sammy Guevara is one of the four pillars of AEW, which is why The Chadster absolutely can't stand him. Being a pillar of a wrestling company that competes with The Chadster's beloved WWE is just so disrespectful in The Chadster's opinion, not only to WWE, but to Triple H and everything he's done for the wrestling business. But The Chadster could be convinced to change his opinion of Sammy Guevara if Guevara were to renounce AEW, leave the company, and get a real job at a real wrestling company, like NXT.

And based on a recent tweet by The Spanish God, Sammy Guevara could be planning to do just that! Guevara tweeted this cryptic message following his loss to Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite last night.

"I hope you live a life you're proud of, and if you're not, I hope you have the courage to start over again." We came up short last night, it is what it is, Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point. It's been a hell of a ride. Where we go next we go with faith. pic.twitter.com/hz62oxIMPE — Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) September 15, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Although there have been no rumors about Guevara leaving AEW, most of the responses to his tweet focus on its ending: "It's been a hell of a ride. Where we go next we go with faith." Is Guevara talking about his run in AEW in the past tense? When he talks about where he goes next, does he mean what company? The Chadster isn't sure if that's what Guevara intended, but he hopes it is, because more wrestlers leaving AEW is always a good thing because it prevents those wrestlers from RUINING THE CHADSTER'S LIFE by giving WWE a hard time in the ratings.