Saturday Night Live: Chappelle Wants It Both Ways; Sarah Sherman Rules

Okay, so since we've been kicking off our reviews with a look at the "host rankings" for Lorne Michaels & NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 48, we're not going to change things up now. Except Dave Chappelle presents an interesting dilemma, one that has him co-holding the title with Megan Thee Stallion for top season honors (followed by Brendan Gleeson, Amy Schumer, Jack Harlow, and Miles Teller). Because as seriously on-point as this episode was, much of that had to do with the 15 minutes that Chappelle was given to do what he does best (whether you like him or loathe him). For things to square up in my brain, I would've needed Megan Thee Stallion to have two additional performances. Plus, Megan was a lot more active sketch-wise than Chappelle was. But that said? This was an excellent way for SNL to go on a two-week break (returning December 3rd with host Keke Palmer (Nope) and musical artist SZA) and another example of how the show will religiously up its game to match the vibe of that show's host. And in a sea of highlights, it was watching Sarah Sherman have a genuine SNL breakout moment that stood out the most in so many ways.

Let's Take a Look at SNL: Dave Chappelle & Black Star

In fact, let's take a look at Chappelle's opening monologue and Sherman's "Weekend Update" appearance before diving into what worked (everything) and what didn't (nothing):

Opening Monologue: In a little over 15 minutes, Chappelle covered everything from Kanye West and Kyrie Irving to why Donald Trump is popular and the current state of comedy. And in those same 15 minutes, he gave millions of people to love him & hate him… call him a prophet & call him a hypocrite. And I'm not sure if any of it would be wrong. While Chappelle made sure to twist the knife on Kanye and Irving, it was done much less because of what they said more than them not being smart enough not to say or post those things publically. And when it comes to "comedy being so different these days," I can't help but roll my eyes one more time over yet another aging comedian complaining about having their "voices censored" while they collect checks to have their voices amplified more and more (see Bill Maher and Joe Rogan). It's this weird belief system that finds it okay when audiences change their tastes to accommodate a comedian's style, but it's not okay when they eventually move on from them.

And if folks want to make the argument that Chappelle didn't exactly shy away from giving a "wink-wink-nudge-nudge" to some of those stereotypes and generalizations about the Jewish community, I could more than understand. Just as much as I can respect members of the trans community taking issue with his hosting in the first place. And that level of accepted hypocrisy should be addressed, whatever layers are given to it to make it seem otherwise. Because it's tough to live a life preaching against stereotyping & prejudice when you act as if you're entitled to dabble in those waters when you see fit- sometimes using the stage to blur the lines between a comedy set and yelling at clouds into a microphone (that deal with "reading a statement" at the opener vibed oddly passive-aggressive). Having gotten all of that out of the way, Chappelle also may have thrown down one of the best SNL monologues in a very long time for the simple fact that he leaves people thinking while leaving it up to them to think what they want.

Weekend Update: Sarah Sherman Debuts Sarah News: So here's how we see it. Years from now, we'll be drunk and pointing at a floating holographic screen, yelling at anyone who listens how big of a fan we were of Sherman as she accepts her 387th Emmy. Wearing a dress made up of baby doll heads and fake bloody intestines, of course. We've always been big fans of anything Sherman's done on SNL, with her turns on "Weekend Update" twisting the knife on co-anchor Colin Jost always personal favorites. But this elevated things to a whole new level, and Sherman just f**king killed it in so many ways. Her style, approach & execution combine for a comedic presence you need to keep all of your senses focused on. I'm keeping my fingers, toes, and various other body parts crossed that this is foreshadowing of Sherman eventually co-anchoring "Weekend Update" (maybe with Ego Nwodim?).

Saturday Night Live: The Sketches We Loved

From "House of the Playa' Haters" and "Black Heaven" (Mikey Day sells it big time) to Please Don't Destroy (Molly Kearney's shining more and more with each passing show), "Potato Hole" (so wonderfully cringe-worthy), and Cecily Strong getting to utter those magical opening words, here's a look at the sketches that worked because they were relevant and well-written, with a cast dedicated to living up to the quality of the words on the cards. Sketches knew when to end, and the 90-minute show flew by in what felt like half of the time. I'm very curious to see if anything "Cut For Time" ends up hitting YouTube and/or social media:

