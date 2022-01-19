Saturday Night Live Checks In with Will Forte at SNL Read-Thru

Earlier this week, NBC's Saturday Night Live confirmed that we would be getting at least three new episodes in a row with word that Spider-Man: No Way Home star Willem Dafoe and Katy Perry were on tap for January 29th. But before we get ahead of ourselves, we still have this weekend's host & SNL alum Will Forte (with rockband Måneskin as the musical guest) to check in on. And with it being Wednesday, that can only mean one thing. Yup, time to see how things are going with rehearsal.

Here's a look at Forte back at his old stomping grounds for this weekend's read-thru, which means we've got on-set SNL promos on tap for Thursday:

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).