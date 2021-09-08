Saturday Night Live: John Mulaney on Baby Rumors, Intervention & More

With NBC's Saturday Night Live expected to make some kind of news very soon on how Season 47 is shaping up, we've been looking back over the past few months at the previous season via SNL's "Stories from the Show" series as well as a number of interviews that the hosts and cast members have run through. Recently, we've looked at how SNL founder Lorne Michaels and the cast were able to pull off the most difficult season in the show's near half-century run. Following that, actor & comedian Dave Chappelle (who hosted the first show after the Joe Biden/Donald Trump election, with musical guests the Foo Fighters) reflected on what the experience was like and how he approaches being on SNL as opposed to being on stage. This time around, we're hearing from another host who was the focus of a "Stories from the Show" featurette. Except for this time, actor & comedian John Mulaney is opening up about a whole lot more than that.

Speaking with his long-time friend & late-night host Seth Meyers, Mulaney spent over fifteen minutes covering the rollercoaster year he had- including an intervention that Meyers and a number of Mulaney's friends held to get him into rehab. "I continued using drugs, you and some other friends staged an intervention, as you recall. I went to rehab again, this time for two months. I got out in February, I lived in sober living for another month and a half," Mulaney revealed during the segment. "When I opened the door, I knew right away it was an intervention. That's how bad of a drug problem I had, that when I opened the door and saw people I went, 'This is probably an intervention.' You know the gambit: that I was going to dinner with a friend from college at their apartment, and you were the first person I saw as I walked through the doorway where I knew this was an intervention. So, 'I'm going to dinner with a friend from college, going to dinner with a friend from college, going to dinner with a friend from college, what's Seth Meyers doing here? Fuck! Fuck!" Here's a look at the interview, where Mulaney confirmed that he and actress Olivia Munn are expecting a child, discusses his time on SNL, talks about that brief stint he had writing for Late Night with Seth Meyers that he's not quite sure he remembers, and more:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: John Mulaney Tells Seth About His Eventful Year (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XRIjAXVIIhY&t=640s)

Saturday Night Live's 46th season included Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost served as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) were feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SNL Stories from the Show: John Mulaney (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ap8lmL8ogkI&t=48s)

