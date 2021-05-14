Saturday Night Live: Keegan-Michael Key Guarantees Greatest SNL Ever

How good are things vibing this week as we head into this weekend's Keegan-Michael Key-hosted (with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo) edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live? We not only got the on-stage promo video on a Thursday night, but we got not one… not two… but three mini-promos in the mix. On top of that, we have SNL cast member and comedy icon (yup, without a doubt) Kate McKinnon taking part. And maybe we still have a little leftover shock from last week, but the trio found a way to make us feel good about Saturday in less than a minute so that's definitely a good sign.

In the following trifecta of promos, things kick off with McKinnon revealing Key's daring boast about this weekend's episode- one even Key seems shocked about. Following that, Rodrigo wants viewers to know that she's bringing her cast of characters with her, too. And to wrap things up, we learn where McKinnon's office is located- and who her officemate is (we're jealous).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Keegan-Michael Key Promises the Best SNL in 46 Years (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qy9ACmZ91PY)

Now here's a look back at Key and Rodrigo's intro video for this weekend's turn, and then the season closes out on May 22 with Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) hosting and Lil Nas X as the musical guest (and who has already promised "Montero" and a new song):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Keegan-Michael Key Is Hosting Saturday Night Live! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kvz-iv0y5uU)

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break.

