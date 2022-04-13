Saturday Night Live: Lizzo Arrives In Style; SNL Read-Thru Preview

If this is the first time you're checking out our coverage of NBC's Saturday Night Live this week, then we're going to make it clear that we are really looking forward to seeing host & musical guest Lizzo (Watch Out for the Big Grrrls) hit the stages of Studio 8H. And since this is the week before a new episode, you pretty much know how the cycle works. After yesterday's intro video (and something extra from Lizzo that you can check out for yourselves below), we're getting a chance to see how things are going with midweek rehearsals.

Now here's a look at Lizzo from Wednesday's read-thru, and we can't wait to see who's going to be joining her on Thursday for the on-stage promos (keeping various body parts crossed that we get three):

And here's a look back at Lizzo's post from Tuesday formally making her way towards Studio 8H to kick off her SNL week:

Now here's a look at this week's host & musical guest Lizzo as well as some reminders of when her greatness last graced Studio 8H on December 21, 2019 (with host Eddie Murphy) in this week's intro video:

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).