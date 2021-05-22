Saturday Night Live: Michael Che On Why SNL Thor Sketch Didn't Happen

With only hours to go until host Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) and musical guest Lil Nas X take the stage of Studio 8H for the 46th season finale of NBC's Saturday Night Live, we're taking a look back at a sketch "that almost was" and why it wasn't with "Weekend Update" co-anchor and SNL co-head writer Michael Che. So do you remember back in 2018 when Che mentioned to late-night host Seth Meyers that 2015 host Chris Hemsworth shot down a sketch idea where "Thor accidentally kills an unarmed Black teenager," saying that "it wouldn't help with tickets"? Well, Che checked in with The Howard Stern Show this week to not only reconfirm the proposed sketch but also explain why "for obvious reasons, there's no way that's going on [SNL]."

"Something that's like racially specific, the audience is kind of looking at 'Saturday Night Live' as Lorne Michaels' show," Che said in reference to the program's creator and producer. "They're not looking at it as 'Oh, this is a Black writer who is making this nuanced observation or whatever.' So it's a little trickier. On my show ['The Michael Che Show'], I can get away with it because they know it's me." Che also believes that Black audiences may have questioned what the writers were going for with such a highly-charged sketch on a broadcast network show like SNL. "Even Black people are a little bit like, 'Why are we doing that there? What do they mean by that?'" Che explained. "It's a little bit more, 'What are you making fun of here?' We don't really get the benefit of the doubt for something that's that loaded." Here's a look at a clip from Che's interview:

Now here's a look back at the promos from earlier this week, with SNL cast member Chris Redd making us realize that maybe all of the masks in play make it hard to know exactly who's in the cast; while in the follow-up, the duo promises the best show of the season (are you listening Keegan-Michael Key?)- they're just not willing to hug on it. Sorry, Redd…

