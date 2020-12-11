Saturday Night Live: Timothee Chalamet, Cecily Strong Get Really Close

Earlier this week, we got a chance to check out this weekend's host Timothee Chalamet (Little Women, Dune) hard at work during rehearsals- and we can understand why. When you're following a season line-up that's already included Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae, Adele, John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, and Jason Bateman, you know you have some pretty decently-sized shoes to fill. If that's not stressful enough, you're also taking the stage not wanting to embarrass yourself in front of the night's musical guests and rock-n-roll gods Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band. But Chalamet seems as cool and calm as can be in the following double-promo clip with Springsteen, the band, and Saturday Night Live cast member Cecily Strong. In the first promo, "The Boss" announces that the band's also part of the SNL cast now- and guess who wants to play Dr. Fauci? In the second promo, Chalamet and Strong get caught up in the moment- leaving Springsteen in that off "third wheel' position.

Looking ahead to December 19, SNL vet and "big bad" in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 (also hitting HBO Max first in the U.S.) Kristen Wiig serving as host for the pre-holiday break episode. Joining Wiig to wrap up the midseason for 2020 is musical artist Dua Lipa.

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden (Bennett will continue as Michael Pence).

