Saturday Night Live: Will's Forte Isn't Puns; Someone's Gone Hollywood

With Spider-Man: No Way Home star Willem Dafoe and Katy Perry waiting in the wings for January 29th, NBC's Saturday Night Live turned the spotlight onto this week's host & SNL alum Will Forte and musical guest Måneskin. So after the official intro video and a look at Forte during read-thru, it's time for SNL cast member & Kenan star Kenan Thompson to join them on stage for some on-stage promos.

First up, Thompson has a little pun-fun with Forte's name but we think it went over his head. Following that, Forte wants to let everyone know (especially "Michael Creegan," Forte's "favorite lighting guy") that he hasn't gone Hollywood (just don't expect him to do a second take):

Here's a look at Forte back at his old stomping grounds for this weekend's read-thru, which means we've got on-set SNL promos on tap for Thursday:

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).