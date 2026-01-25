Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Saturday Night's Main Event Review: The Sami Zayn Show

El Presidente reviews WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, where Sami Zayn triumphed, AJ Styles battled Nakamura, and chaos reigned supreme, comrades!

Article Summary Sami Zayn conquers Montreal as the hero of Saturday Night's Main Event—¡el pueblo aplaude!

Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu brawl like true revolutionaries, with Drew McIntyre causing glorious chaos

AJ Styles vs. Nakamura delivers lucha artistry, worthy of a socialist mural and dictator adoration

Women's Tag Team chaos erupts, proving teamwork is supreme—just like in the Politburo, comrades!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury bunker beneath the presidential palace, where I have just finished watching WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on a television liberated from the American embassy during the last "diplomatic incident." And what a spectacular evening of sports entertainment it was!

You see, comrades, Saturday Night's Main Event holds a special place in my heart. I remember watching the original broadcasts in the 1980s with my good friend Muammar Gaddafi, who would always insist that Hulk Hogan's muscles were fake while simultaneously doing bicep curls during commercial breaks. "El Presidente," he would say, "this is peak American propaganda, but I cannot look away!" That, comrades, is the magic of Saturday Night's Main Event.

Last night's episode began with the promise of a match between Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu, but what we received was a glorious ten-minute symphony of violence! The two men brawled throughout the arena before the bell could even ring, which reminds me of the time I got into a disagreement with a CIA operative at a hotel buffet in Panama. He accused me of taking too many shrimp, and before you could say "capitalist pig," we were fighting through the dessert station and into the parking garage. The difference, of course, is that Drew McIntyre did not appear to powerbomb either of us through tables, though the hotel manager did call security.

McIntyre's interference was masterful strategy, comrades! He took out both men, sending Fatu through one table and powerbombing Rhodes off a platform through another. This is what we call in the dictator business "killing two birds with one stone." Very efficient! The CIA could learn something from this approach, though they are usually too busy failing to overthrow democratically-elected socialist governments to pay attention to professional wrestling.

The Women's Tag Team Championship match featuring Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky defending against Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez was next, and what action we witnessed! The champions retained after a chaotic finish involving Raquel Rodriguez and Stephanie Vaquer getting involved. This reminds me of a summit I once attended with Kim Jong-un, where we were supposed to be discussing trade agreements, but it turned into a massive food fight when the delegates from three other nations decided to settle old grievances. By the end, nobody remembered who had won the original argument, but everyone agreed the shrimp cocktail was excellent. The match had similar energy, comrades, though with more wrestling moves and fewer appetizers.

But comrades, the true highlight of Saturday Night's Main Event was the encounter between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura! These two warriors gave us over twenty minutes of beautiful combat, exchanging holds and strikes like artists painting a canvas. Styles emerged victorious with the Phenomenal Forearm and Styles Clash combination, and I must say, it brought a tear to my eye. This is why we love professional wrestling, comrades! Two masters of their craft showing the world what they can do!

I once tried to explain the artistry of professional wrestling to Fidel Castro during a cigar-smoking session. "Fidel," I said, "this is not fake fighting—this is performance art combined with athletic competition!" He nodded thoughtfully and replied, "Like when we stage military parades but with more spandex?" Exactly, Fidel! Exactly! Styles and Nakamura would have made Fidel a believer.

The main event four-way match for the number one contendership was a masterclass in controlled chaos! Sami Zayn won in his hometown of Montreal (a wise decision by WWE, unless they wanted a riot), defeating Randy Orton, Trick Williams, and Damian Priest. The crowd's reaction to Zayn was deafening, reminding me of when I returned to my home province after liberating it from corporate interests (and possibly the CIA, though they deny this). The people love their heroes, comrades, whether in wrestling or in glorious revolution!

Williams impressed me greatly despite not winning. This young man has a bright future ahead of him, much like when I first noticed my current Minister of Finance—he also did not win his first assignment (a simple matter of redistributing wealth from the oligarchs), but he showed such promise (and flattery) that I promoted him anyway!

Saturday Night's Main Event delivered exactly what it promised: big matches, big moments, and the kind of spectacle that makes professional wrestling the people's sport! This is why wrestling is superior to capitalism, comrades—everyone gets their moment to shine, storylines actually make sense (most of the time), and the violence is choreographed rather than economically systemic!

Until next time, comrades, remember: whether you're watching Saturday Night's Main Event or planning a socialist revolution, always entertain the masses!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva la lucha libre!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!