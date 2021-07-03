Saved by the Bell Season 2 Writer Yedoye Travis Shares E08 Details

As season two continues filming on Peacock's Saved by the Bell sequel reboot, comedian Yedoye Travis revealed he's one of the writers on the NBCU streamer series. Posting on Twitter, "Wrapping up a lot of shit right now and going into hibernation end of this month" with a picture of the cover of the script for the episode titled "The Gift". He co-wrote the episode with Dashiell Driscoll and director Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

The Saved by the Bell sequel follows a new generation of students Lexi (Josie Totah), Mac (Mitchell Hoog), and Jamie (Belmont Cameli), who welcome new transfer students Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez), Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Pena), and Devante (Dexter Darden) as they try to acclimate into their new environment at Bayside High with current Principal Ronald Toddman (John Michael Higgins). Original cast members Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez reprise their roles from the original Sam Bobrick 90s series to lead the sequel as Dr. Jessica Spano and AC Slater, respectively. Both now work at their alma mater.

Saved by the Bell Season One Recap

Also returning in recurring roles are Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen, who reprise their roles as Bayside's original power couple Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski with Morris as the current governor of California. Original series stars Lark Voorhies and Ed Alonzo also made appearances as Lisa and Max, respectively. The first season found Gov. Morris closing underperforming schools and among them the school Daisy, Aisha, and Devante attended and relocating the displaced students to Bayside. The first season found a path to get the transit students back just as they got to used to Bayside before Gov. Morris stepped in to stop the action. The end of the season also found a potential rekindling between Slater and Jessie. The second season will look to build on those events along with a dedication to late original cast member Dustin Diamond according to Lopez.

wrapping up a lot of shit right now and going into hibernation end of this month pic.twitter.com/iNna5Sun4R — ye 🌍 (@yedoye_) July 3, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.