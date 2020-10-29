Saved by the Bell Sequel Series Previews Lark Voorhies's Lisa Turtle

Perhaps it was only a matter of time, but we're at least one step closer to a full-fledged Bayside reunion with the latest alum Lisa Turtle, played by none other than Lark Voorhies, making her return for the sequel series. She was one of four holdovers from the original Disney Channel series Good Morning, Miss Bliss cast along with stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Dustin Diamond, and Dennis Haskins to be retained in what ended up being Saved by the Bell for NBC.

Voorhies appeared in all, but one of the 87 episodes during Saved by the Bell's original Saturday morning run on the network, which spanned five seasons from 1989-1992. She also appeared in the two made-for-television films and the series spinoff The New Class. Voorhies remained active on TV until 2012. The actress battled a series of mental health-related issues as before an awkward interview with Dr. Oz revealed she wasn't "asked back" when news of the sequel series generated steam. At the same time, her co-star Gosselaar, who plays Zack Morris in the series also said he wasn't approached before he was officially signed.

The Saved by the Bell sequel has two of the original series alum Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley Lauren take front and center reprising their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano as they have leadership roles in the school with Slater becoming a school coach and gym teacher while Dr. Spano appears to take some administrative role if not already teaching. Morris is elected Governor of California and his decision to close down underperforming schools and move displaced students to schools like Bayside that are known for their academics becomes a controversial one. Morris has a son Mac (Mitchell Hoog), enrolled at Bayside.

Already also shown in the trailer is the return of Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski, Ed Alonzo as Max still running his café The Maxx, and Patrick Thomas O'Brien as Mr. Dewey. Will Screech (Diamond, given the way he's attempted to burn bridges with the cast) and Mr. Belding (Haskins) be far behind? Created by Sam Bobrick, and executive produced by Tracey Wigfield, Franco Bario, Peter Engel, Gosselaar, and Trent O'Donnell, Saved by the Bell also stars Josie Totah, Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, John Michael Higgins, Alycia Pascual-Pena, and Haskiri Velazquez. The sequel premieres November 25 on the NBC Universal streamer Peacock.