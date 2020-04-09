Saved by the Bell Star Tiffani Thiessen Saves Co-Star with Eggs

Mark-Paul Gosselaar is one of many Americans dealing with the struggle of life with a self-quarantine. Many grocery items like toilet paper, paper towels, and eggs are in short supply as those practice social distancing stock up for a possible long stretch at home. The actor posted on Instagram his struggle trying to purchase a carton of eggs while grocery shopping for his family. Luckily, his Saved by the Bell co-star and one of his best friends Tiffani Thiessen stepped up for him. While filming, Gosselaar showed the basket of eggs left behind from her raised chickens. To return the favor, he left a couple of bottles of his favorite beer for Thiessen and her husband.

The relationship between Gosselaar and Thiessen remained strong throughout their run on the original Saved by the Bell. The adolescent television series was part of NBC's Saturday morning lineup for four seasons from 1989 – 1992. Gosselaar played the main character and resident troublemaker of Bayside High Zack Morris. Thiessen played his high school sweetheart with a patience of a saint and lead cheerleader Kelly Kapowski. Both returned for the short-lived spinoff The College Years and two TV movies Hawaiian Style and Wedding in Las Vegas.

View this post on Instagram Special delivery and pick up. #buttnuggets A post shared by Mark-Paul Gosselaar (@mpgosselaar) on Mar 22, 2020 at 12:21pm PDT

A Look at How Saved by the Bell is Making a Return

Created by Sam Bobrick, the original Saved by the Bell remained popular during its run and through syndication. While not hanging out together on social media, most of the cast managed to reunite in a sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Jimmy Fallon organized the reunion getting two-thirds of the students with Gosselaar, Thiessen, Mario Lopez, and Elizabeth Berkley five years ago. With NBC Universal's launch of their streaming service Peacock, the series is set to make its triumphant return with the mix of the old cast and new under showrunner Tracey Wigfield. Producers Lopez and Berkley reprise their roles as AC Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively as parents to a student at Bayside. Gosselaar, who is also an executive producer returns as the governor of California for a few episodes due to this commitment on the ABC series Mixed-ish. The plot revolves around how the current generation of Bayside dealing with the influx of students from closed underperforming schools set in motion by Gov. Morris. There's no word on how Thiessen factors in aside from her similar limited capacity. She also has commitments to her Netflix series Alexa & Katie. The Saved by the Bell sequel series premieres in September on Peacock.