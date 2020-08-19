Say It Ain't So! Renee Young is Leaving WWE, Claims Report

Longtime TV host, commentator, and interviewer Renee Young is leaving WWE, according to a report from PWInsider's Mike Johnson. Johnson reports that Young gave her notice to WWE a week ago, though her last day is currently unknown. Young has been with WWE since 2012 and is one of the company's most well-liked personalities. For a while before WWE's most recent TV deals kicked in and the commentary teams were rearranged so Smackdown could move to Fox, Young served as a commentator for WWE Monday Night Raw.

Young most recently served as host of WWE Backstage on FS1 as well as a backstage interviewer on Smackdown. A report going around this week claims that WWE is bringing back Talking Smack, the popular Smackdown post-show that Young once co-hosted, but it looks like that show will have to go on without its original host.

No word on where Young is headed next, but it's been long believed that she could easily get hired by a mainstream sports network, with ESPN rumored to have interest for years. It's always possible that Young could join AEW, where her husband Jon Moxley is currently world champion, though a more mainstream job would be my guess.

Young has been absent from WWE television since contracting coronavirus earlier this year, and at the time, she reportedly had heat with WWE management for going public about it. Around the same time, an outbreak rumored to affect 30 people hit WWE, but very few people who tested positive were named. Reports at the time claimed that WWE wanted talent and staff to keep quiet about positive COVID-19 tests and let the company handle the PR about it.

Young also recently announced that she'll be publishing a cookbook. Maybe, in the ultimate screwjob, she'll be leaving the world of pro wrestling behind to join Guy Fieri on Guy's Grocery Games and win the Wednesday Night Wars.