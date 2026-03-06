Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: scarpetta

Scarpetta: Prime Video Series Could Be More Horror Than We Expected

With Scarpetta debuting on Prime Video next week, it sounds like the Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis-starring series could lean more "horror" than expected.

Article Summary Scarpetta premieres next week on Prime Video, starring Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The series is based on Patricia Cornwell's beloved novels but promises darker, horror-leaning twists.

Showrunner Liz Sarnoff and director David Gordon Green bring a scary, beautiful edge to the drama.

Scarpetta is one of spring’s most anticipated shows, amping up suspense and psychological thrills.

Scarpetta launches next week on Prime Video, and let me tell you: the streets are excited. Well, in my neighborhood, they are. I feel like everyone and their mother around me is dying to see this show start. Based on Patricia Cornwell's novels, it stars Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis, Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker, Ariana DeBose, Hunter Parrish, Jake Cannavale, Rosy McEwan, and Amanda Righetti. The showrunner is Liz Sarnoff. Cornwell, on the red carpet for the show's debut, told THR that the show will go beyond the novels and into some pretty dark territory.

Scarpetta Is One of The Most Highly Anticipated Spring Shows

"When you have Liz Sarnoff in a writer's room, and these producers, and they're thinking about how you turn this into a drama on television, there are things here you can ramp up. One of the things that people ask when you think of a medical examiner, a homicide detective, or a criminal profiler is what happens when they close the door, and it's just them? The audience is going to get a really wonderful experience with all that."

Sarnoff says that Curtis brought in friend and collaborator David Gordon Green to Scarpetta to give it a bit of a scarier side: "[Jamie and Nicole] really like things that are scary, and they were like, 'We're very dedicated to the show staying scary.' They really wanted it to be a mystery, but also one that was terrifying and beautiful," explained Sarnoff. "I think because of David Gordon Green, who directed five episodes of the season, we accomplished that because he had a way of just making it so beautiful to look at while at the same time you're looking at horrible things."

I am counting down the days until next week. I already have standing plans with my mother to binge the show when Scarpetta debuts on March 11.

