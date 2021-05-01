Schmigadoon!: Lorne Michaels, AppleTV+ Series Set for July Premiere

The musical comedy series, Schmigadoon! from executive producer Lorne Michaels has finally has set a premiere date. The series, which includes such stars as Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Alan Cumming, Fred Armisen, and Martin Short, will kick off with a two-episode premiere on the AppleTV+ streaming platform on July 16. Following the premiere of the initial two episodes, each week there will be a new episode arriving on Fridays. Schmigadoon! follows a journey by a couple, played by Strong and Key, who seek to put life back into their relationship via a backpacking trip and end up finding themselves stuck in a musical town straight out of the 1940s.

The key to seeing themselves finding a way out of the town is through figuring out how they can reconnect and figure out what true love means for them. A series perfect for the summer, Schmigadoon! will debut the first two episodes on July 16.

The creators of the series include Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio. Paul, whose previous work includes The Lorax, will be the showrunner for Schmigadoon! as well as the creator of the original songs for this musical oddity of a town to perform. While Daurio has been writing and producing for the series, so has Strong herself. Directing the series is Barry Sonnenfeld, who has some big directing credits under his belt from Adams Family Values to the recent series adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events. There's sure to be a unique and interesting lens given to Schmigadoon! with the style that the creative team behind it brings. A lot of comedic icons and fresh faces are headed to the small screen for AppleTV+ in this series. Let us know in the comments below if you'll be watching this series on July 16!