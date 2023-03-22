Schmigadoon! Season 2 First Look Welcomes Viewers to Schmicago From Sweeney Todd to Hair, things have gone down a darker path in this first-look preview of the second season of Apple TV+'s Schmigadoon!

A first look at Apple TV+ Schmigadoon! season two shows a transition to a darker period of musicals for Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong). Along with the first look video, there also come images revealing a closer look at the cast and their portrayals of some iconic musical characters. The new season premieres on April 5th and will contain 6 episodes in total.

Schmigadoon! Season 2: Welcome to Schmicago!

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of Schmigadoon! will find Josh and Melissa in Schmicago, the reimagined world of the '60s and '70s musicals. The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator, executive producer, and showrunner Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

Schmigadoon! is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio and produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video. Paul serves as the showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer. Andrew Singer executive produces on behalf of Broadway Video, with Micah Frank as co-executive producer. The trailer gave us a small taste of what's to come, but this first look adds so much more! I'm especially excited to see the presence of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in there.

Since its debut, Schmigadoon! has earned global acclaim and accolades, including Emmy and AFI Award wins and a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for star Kristin Chenoweth.