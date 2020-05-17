Scooby Snacks Recipe Will Make Your Shaggy and Scooby-Doo Drool

Jinkies! No, Bleeding Cool didn't turn into a cooking site while you weren't looking: we're making Scooby Snacks, from the cartoon classic, Scooby-Doo! While it's always a good time for a Scooby Snack, the combination of the previous serious back in regular rotation on networks like Boomerang and Cartoon Network coupled with the feature animation film Scoob! being released on VOD as of Friday, May 15 made for an even more special occasion. Since cinema snacks are still shut down anyway, we figured some themed treats were the order of the day.

Now, there are lots of recipes floating around out there, but sadly most of them are for cocktails that aren't quite kid- and dog-friendly. True to the source, our Scooby Snack ginger biscuits are dog and all-ages-human safe (as well as other pets, though probably refrain from feeding these to your fish). They're a sweet, spicy, chewy (or crunchy, depending on how thin you make them), all-natural kind of hippie snack that's delicious as well as good for joint and digestive health.

INGREDIENTS:

1 and a half cups flour

2 teaspoons ginger

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon cloves

1/4 cup molasses

1/4 cup water

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

INSTRUCTIONS: Combine flour, ginger, cinnamon, and cloves in a large mixing bowl. Once combined, make a well in the middle and add water, oil, and molasses to the divot. Gradually stir in flour mixture and work until a smooth dough forms. On a floured surface, roll out the dough until even thickness (1/4 or 1/3 inch works best). Cut into desired shapes and place an inch apart on a lined baking sheet. If desired, stamp with a cookie stamp or mold. Bake in a 325-degree oven for 8 to 12 minutes, adjusting the baking time depending on the thickness of your biscuits. Cool before removing from pan and enjoy with your favorite furry friend while watching Scooby-Doo!

Now, you can also watch me bake these treats from the comfort of my kitchen if you need a few extra tips on the method (below and at this link). Not seen in the video: my mug of tea just out of frame and the novelty bear feet slippers I'm wearing. True, it's no Binging with Babish, but I just can't match his deep, sensual voice that's as smooth as fresh butter. Besides, he hasn't made Scooby Snacks (yet), so this will have to do.

Scoob! was slated for a theatrical release, but since we can't go to the cinema, they're releasing it straight to VOD platforms to watch at home (just like Trolls World Tour), so the kids (and adults) can have something new to enjoy right now. The first full-length, 3-D animated Scooby-Doo film brings Scooby and his friends into the modern world and explores the gang's origin story and shows us their biggest case yet: stopping the apocalypse! The film's star-studded voice cast includes Will Forte as Shaggy, Mark Wahlberg as Blue Falcon, Jason Isaacs as Dick Dastardly, Gina Rodriguez as Velma, Zac Efron as Fred, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne, and Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo.