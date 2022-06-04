Scorpio Sky Also Injured, Hopes to Not Relinquish TNT Championship

When it rains, it pours. It looks like a second AEW champion has been injured on the job, as TNT Champion Scorpio Sky announced he hurt his leg during last night's episode of AEW Rampage. Sky took to Twitter to announce the news:

I went into last nights match with my knee bothering me and unfortunately in the opening minutes I strained a muscle that goes from my knee up through my groin. My right leg was useless from then on. 1/2 — Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) June 4, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Despite that, wrestling in SoCal felt amazing even on one leg. Hopefully nothing serious and I'll be back to defend again soon. 2/2. — Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) June 4, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Sky's injury follows last night's announcement that AEW World Championship CM Punk is injured and will be unable to compete at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door later this month. As a result, an interim AEW Champion will be crowned at Forbidden Door. To decide that, Jon Moxley will face the winner of a battle royale on AEW Dynamite this week, while Hiroshi Tanahashi will face Hirooki Goto at NJPW Dominion next weekend, and the winners of each will face each other at Forbidden Door to crown the interim champ. Then, when CM Punk is medically cleared to compete again, he'll face the Interim AEW Champion to unify the titles.

Hopefully, the TNT Championship does not require as convoluted a solution. Even better would be if Sky doesn't need to miss much time at all and can go on defending the title without needing to crown an interim champ at all. The only thing for certain is, if AEW does need to crown an interim champ, it will take at least 24 full hours to convey the details of the situation to fans. Get will soon, Scorpio Sky!